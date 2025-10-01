GTA Online Social Club hackers may have bribed Rockstar support agents: Report

Popular GTA YouTube channel Mors Mutual Insurance has claimed that a few Rockstar Support agents were bribed by hackers for backdoor access to the company's support agency. This allowed the hackers to not only hack into Social Club accounts, but also gain access to special crews and even create a black market of those accounts.The YouTube channel released an 11-minute video, initially explaining the rise and fall of Social Club and how the developers quietly converted it into Rockstar Games Platform. After this, the Social Club and Rockstar Support reportedly spiraled down into corruption.The first major hints of hackers taking over Rockstar Support were in 2022. A GTA Forum user MCbcMC2005 made a post about their account getting hacked because they were the leader of the crew called &quot;Instytut Lorenca&quot;. What was special about this crew was that its crew tag had only &quot;IL&quot; written on it. Since the minimum letters in a crew tag are four, this crew tag and crew became rare and valuable.In the post, the player also claimed that the hackers bypassed the two-factor authentication. Soon after they raised a ticket on Rockstar Support for the issue, the account was compromised once again, and its data was wiped.The video also covers how a popular YouTuber, GhillieMaster's Social Club account, was also hacked. The hackers later contacted the YouTuber and stated how they wanted Rockstar Games to notice the exploit and fix it.Though Rockstar eventually patched this, it failed to explain how the hackers were gaining access to login credentials and bypassing two-factor authentication.According to the video, Rockstar Games outsources to a customer support service called &quot;Side&quot; to cater to fans' issues. The video claims that a few sources suggest Rockstar Support agents were bribed into giving access to hackers, who can then access millions of Social Club or Rockstar Games Platform accounts.Reports claim that the access was gained by convincing Rockstar Support agents to install malware on their computers, granting hackers virtual control over the entire system. They could access a player's email, password, date of birth, and so on.The video reported that this exploit gave birth to an underground black market, where hackers sold special crew tags and accounts for hundreds of dollars.Rockstar Games' action against the GTA account black market websiteben @videotechuk_LINKNEWS: Take-Two has taken legal action against PlayerAuctions whom known for selling GTA Online accounts with modded money and XP This is the first step in years Take-Two’s legal team has taken action against cheating and now appears to be a major crackdown.Since these exploits and chaos were running right under Rockstar Games' nose, they were well aware of the issue, but kept silent to not fuel the fire with their official statement. However, they took some major actions.In March 2025, Rockstar Games sued an online marketplace called PlayerAuctions, which allegedly contains and sells thousands of stolen GTA Online player accounts, in-game assets, and even virtual currency. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.As of now, the litigation is still ongoing, and there are no records of a settlement or final judgment.Check out our other content:GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game newsHow to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?