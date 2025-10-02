  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)

By Rajarshi Acharya
Published Oct 02, 2025 12:46 GMT
gta online weekly update
Halloween 2025 has officially begun in GTA Online with today's weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, Halloween has officially arrived in the game. So, there are new Halloween-themed game modes, collectibles, rewards, and more. Halloween-exclusive vehicles that aren't available all-year-round are now up for sale as well. There are some cash and RP bonuses too, so grinding this week is going to be really profitable.

This is the first GTA Online weekly update for a month-long event, so expect more surprises in the coming weeks. With that in mind, we've covered every single detail about the latest update right in this article. So, be sure to check out all the bonuses, discounts, rewards, and more that are active until October 8, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update for October 2 - 8, 2025: Everything to know

Cayo Perico Survival is making a return with GTA Online Halloween 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Cayo Perico Survival is making a return with GTA Online Halloween 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the activities and game modes offering bonus cash and RP this week, with this month's first Halloween-themed GTA Online weekly update.

2x Cash and RP

  • Beast vs Slasher (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • Cayo Perico Survival
  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • Halloween Community Series

Halloween bonuses

  • Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit, PLEASE STOP ME Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger.
  • Survive two waves of a Survival without dying, you'll get the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask and $200,000.

Other bonuses

  • Log in to get the Red Yeti Fall Cap.
  • Log in through October 8 to receive the Pisswasser Good Time Tee, Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D.
  • FIB Priority File – The Project Breakaway File.

The Red Yeti Fall Cap is part of the Mid-Autumn Festival, whereas the Pisswasser-themed clothing and liveries are part of Oktoberfest. The Bunker will be quite profitable for players looking to make money in GTA Online this week. Meanwhile, you can earn up to 4x bonuses by playing the Halloween-themed Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode.

While the entire Vinewood Undead Collection is worth getting, the PLEASE STOP ME Mask is especially rare. This is because it was last added to the game around 10 years ago as a Crate Drop Collectible.

Also check: All types of zombies in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)

One of the Halloween-themed vehicles on discount right now (Image via Rockstar Games)
One of the Halloween-themed vehicles on discount right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a list of everything on discount with this GTA Online weekly update. This includes weapons, clothing, vehicles, and even a specific property and its upgrades:

100% discount

  • Halloween Masks
  • Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
  • Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

50% discount

  • Widowmaker
  • The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
  • Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
  • Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

30% discount

  • The Shocker (Only in the Gun Van)
  • Bunker Properties (All Upgrades and Modifications)
  • Arena War Outfits
  • Albany Franken Stange
  • Albany Hermes
  • Albany Lurcher
  • Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
  • Buckingham Miljet
  • Chariot Romero Hearse
  • Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
  • Dewbauchee Vagner
  • Karin Everon
  • LCC Sanctus
  • Ocelot Jugular
  • Pegassi Osiris
  • Vapid Dominator GTT
  • Western Company Duster 300-H
  • Western Company Seabreeze
25% discount

  • Eberhard Titan 250 D

The sale on law enforcement vehicles is still active, so you can complete your police car collection before this GTA Online weekly update ends.

Read more: 5 game modes and events GTA Online might bring back for Halloween 2025

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The Fränken Stange is available for purchase once again (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Fränken Stange is available for purchase once again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

  • Benefactor LM87 (The Podium Robbery)
  • Albany Roosevelt Valor (The Gangbanger Robbery)
  • Albany Hermes (The Duggan Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

  • Albany Fränken Stange
  • Canis Seminole Frontier
  • Chariot Romero Hearse
  • Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
  • Vapid Clique

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

  • Dinka LSCM Jester RR
  • Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

LS Car Meet Test Track

  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Dewbauchee Massacro
  • Vapid FMJ
  • Karin S95 (Premium Test Ride)

The new GTA Online weekly update has revealed the Dewbauchee JB 700W as the new Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

On the other hand, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride right now is the BF Weevil. To get it, you simply have to win in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
