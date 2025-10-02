GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, Halloween has officially arrived in the game. So, there are new Halloween-themed game modes, collectibles, rewards, and more. Halloween-exclusive vehicles that aren't available all-year-round are now up for sale as well. There are some cash and RP bonuses too, so grinding this week is going to be really profitable.
This is the first GTA Online weekly update for a month-long event, so expect more surprises in the coming weeks. With that in mind, we've covered every single detail about the latest update right in this article. So, be sure to check out all the bonuses, discounts, rewards, and more that are active until October 8, 2025.
GTA Online weekly update for October 2 - 8, 2025: Everything to know
Here are all the activities and game modes offering bonus cash and RP this week, with this month's first Halloween-themed GTA Online weekly update.
2x Cash and RP
- Beast vs Slasher (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Cayo Perico Survival
- Bunker Sell Missions
- Halloween Community Series
Halloween bonuses
- Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit, PLEASE STOP ME Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger.
- Survive two waves of a Survival without dying, you'll get the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask and $200,000.
Other bonuses
- Log in to get the Red Yeti Fall Cap.
- Log in through October 8 to receive the Pisswasser Good Time Tee, Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D.
- FIB Priority File – The Project Breakaway File.
The Red Yeti Fall Cap is part of the Mid-Autumn Festival, whereas the Pisswasser-themed clothing and liveries are part of Oktoberfest. The Bunker will be quite profitable for players looking to make money in GTA Online this week. Meanwhile, you can earn up to 4x bonuses by playing the Halloween-themed Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode.
While the entire Vinewood Undead Collection is worth getting, the PLEASE STOP ME Mask is especially rare. This is because it was last added to the game around 10 years ago as a Crate Drop Collectible.
Also check: All types of zombies in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)
Below is a list of everything on discount with this GTA Online weekly update. This includes weapons, clothing, vehicles, and even a specific property and its upgrades:
100% discount
- Halloween Masks
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
50% discount
- Widowmaker
- The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
30% discount
- The Shocker (Only in the Gun Van)
- Bunker Properties (All Upgrades and Modifications)
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Franken Stange
- Albany Hermes
- Albany Lurcher
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Buckingham Miljet
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Dewbauchee Vagner
- Karin Everon
- LCC Sanctus
- Ocelot Jugular
- Pegassi Osiris
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Western Company Duster 300-H
- Western Company Seabreeze
25% discount
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
The sale on law enforcement vehicles is still active, so you can complete your police car collection before this GTA Online weekly update ends.
Read more: 5 game modes and events GTA Online might bring back for Halloween 2025
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Benefactor LM87 (The Podium Robbery)
- Albany Roosevelt Valor (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Albany Hermes (The Duggan Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Vapid Clique
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Dinka LSCM Jester RR
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Vapid FMJ
- Karin S95 (Premium Test Ride)
The new GTA Online weekly update has revealed the Dewbauchee JB 700W as the new Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.
On the other hand, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride right now is the BF Weevil. To get it, you simply have to win in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.
Check out more related content:
- 5 vehicles to look out for when it's Halloween in GTA Online
- All you need to know about Ludendorff Cemetery Survival
- GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game news
- GTA Online Social Club hackers may have bribed Rockstar support agents
- GTA RP nopixel partnering with YouTube to release sponsored RP series