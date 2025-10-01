5 game modes and events GTA Online might bring back for Halloween 2025

The Halloween month is finally upon us, and we can now expect Rockstar Games to bring spooky updates to GTA Online. Every week in October, the developers reintroduce some of the most popular scary game modes and events for double or triple GTA$ and RP. Over the years, they have repeated some popular game modes every Halloween.

This year, some of these special GTA Online game modes and events might return for the spooky month.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online game modes that could return during Halloween 2025

1) Cayo Perico Survival

Cayo Perico Survival mode should return (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar recently developed a game mode called Cayo Perico Survival. From August 28, 2025, to September 3, 2025, and from September 4 to September 10, 2025, the survival mode was in two weekly GTA Online updates.

In this game mode, players must flee the zombie-infested island of Cayo Perico. Throughout the island, survivors can locate a variety of helpful resources that will aid in their escape.

Although the game no longer offers this survival mode, it might be added back in October during one of the weekly Halloween updates.

2) Slashers Event

Slasher is a fun PvP game mode (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Slasher is a popular Adversary game mode in GTA Online. In it, one player becomes the Slasher and is armed with a shotgun. Their objective is to hunt down the Hunted players, who can only carry flashlights to defend themselves.

The Hunted must survive for three minutes while hiding in the dark. If they are successful, they will receive weapons and can turn the tables on the Slasher. It's a simple but tense mode, with jumpscares and an eerie atmosphere. Hence, this is a fan-favorite game mode that might return in Halloween 2025.

3) Judgement Day

Judgement Day is an adversary mode that might return (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Judgement Day is another great GTA Online Halloween-themed Adversary Mode released in 2022.

In it, players can play as either the Rider or the Hunted. After the game begins, they engage in combat against each other. While the Riders will have guns, additional health, and Shotaro bikes, the Hunted do not have any special equipment and need to hide and survive until dawn.

Though the Hunted can arm themselves over time, they can only survive by hiding and avoiding danger. It is a unique seasonal mode that might also arrive this Halloween.

4) Sightseeing

Sightseeing should return to GTA Online Halloween 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

During Halloween 2025, GTA Online might also feature Sightseeing. Since its initial introduction in Halloween 2022, it has become a recurring event of the festival each year.

Several UFOs can be seen hovering over Los Santos and Blaine County during this event, which runs from 10 pm until 4 am in-game time. To earn GTA$ and RP, players must photograph every UFO and submit it to Omega.

5) Lost vs Damned

Lost vs Damned is also a popular game mode that might return (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Lost vs. Damned is a GTA Online Halloween-themed Adversary Mode in which Angels and Devils engage in a team deathmatch with one another.

The twist is a changing cycle of day and night. During nighttime, the Devils will be equipped with guns, while the Angels only have a machete to fight. These roles are reversed during the day, when the Angels gain better armor and weapons while the Devils have only a machete. This makes it necessary for both parties to continuously modify their plans based on the time of day, which changes every 60 seconds.

