How to add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online

Being able to add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online is one of the best new things about the game's recent Halloween Haunts update. Now, Rockstar is letting players create their own zombie-filled Survival maps using the Creator tool and turn Los Santos and beyond into undead battlegrounds.

Ad

So, for those interested, here is how you can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online.

A guide to adding Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online

Before you can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online, you’ll need to lay the groundwork for your Survival map in the Creator tool.

Ad

Trending

A still from Halloween Haunts 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Think of this step as setting the stage for your undead chaos. Here are some pointers for the setup:

Ad

Placement & Trigger: Drop the mission trigger wherever you want players to start.

Drop the mission trigger wherever you want players to start. Lobby Camera: Position the lobby camera to frame your chosen arena.

Position the lobby camera to frame your chosen arena. Play Area Bounds: Mark out the limits of your battlefield and adjust them to fit your design.

Mark out the limits of your battlefield and adjust them to fit your design. Player Spawns: Place the starting points where players will enter the fight.

Place the starting points where players will enter the fight. Enemy Spawns: Add spawn spots for incoming enemies around the map.

Once the stage is set, it’s time to actually load in the monsters. This is where the real Halloween flavor comes alive:

Ad

Go to Survival Configuration in the Creator. Enter Wave Configuration and choose which waves you want to edit (you can set up to 10). Open Advanced Configuration and then Squads Configuration. In Squad Presets, you’ll see the options for zombie enemies. For each wave stage (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), set the squad type to:

Zombie Runner

Island Zombie Runner

Zombie Shambler

Island Zombie Shambler

Apply your selections to all the waves you want populated by zombies. You can mix types to create variety. For example, start with slower Shamblers in early waves, then escalate with fast Runners later on.

Ad

Also read: GTA Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)

Building your own undead mayhem

Once the zombies are placed, don’t rush straight to publishing your custom Job; instead, test it thoroughly first by doing the following:

Play through several rounds to see how balanced the waves feel.

Adjust spawn locations if players are being overwhelmed too quickly or if the enemies are too spread out.

Check if the Shamblers and Runners are working together as intended to create tension.

Ad

Once everything feels right, you can publish your custom Survival Job. Other players will then be able to download and try it out.

With your configuration saved, your custom Job in GTA Online will now feature hordes of Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners clashing with players.

Read also: Zombie Survivals in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025: Everything to know

That wraps up everything you need to know about adding Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online.

Ad

Check out other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More