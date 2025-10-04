GTA 6 fans expect to see trailer 3 as Rockstar posts about Halloween in GTA Online

While Rockstar Games focuses on Halloween content for GTA Online, the fan base is eagerly urging them to release the third trailer for GTA 6. This month, the developer released Halloween Haunts 2025, bringing several old and new game modes and rewards for players to grab. The first week's rewards and events are already live in GTA Online.In a recent post about GTA Online's Weekly Challenges during Halloween Haunts, Rockstar Games explained how players can claim the special Vinewood Undead Collection. This collection contains Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, and the special Skulls livery for the Mammoth Avenger.You must complete the first three Weekly Challenges in October to get the special collection of rewards.Though the post fully focused on GTA Online's Weekly Challenges, a few fans could not help but discuss GTA 6's third trailer release. One fan named @NikTekOfficial replied in the comments section, saying they knew Rockstar had the third trailer ready for release. They posted a hilarious meme of the actor Eric King, who played James Doakes in the series Dexter.&quot;I know you have a Trailer 3 ready to post&quot; Another fan, @JasonDuval_1, straightaway demanded that Rockstar release trailer 3, posting Jason's GIF from trailer 2.&quot;I WANT TRAILER 3&quot; A fan named @AustinHassler21 stated that the comment section would be filled with fans asking for GTA 6's third trailer, which proved to be true. Another fan named @KB9_Goat_Zema stated that this information about Weekly Challenges is quite old, and that they want the third trailer as well.Some fans were annoyed by others asking for the third trailer (Image via X)GTA 6's trailer timeline explainedTwo GTA 6 trailers have been released up until now (Image via Rockstar Games)Rockstar Games broke the internet when they revealed the date of GTA 6's first trailer back on December 1, 2023. The trailer was planned to be released on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. However, they encountered a major issue when a low-quality version of the official trailer was leaked on X and other social media platforms a day early. Hence, the company decided to release the official trailer on the same day of the leak, around 15 hours before their planned release.After this, Rockstar Games remained completely silent about GTA 6 until May 2, 2025, when they announced that the game would be delayed till May 26, 2026. On May 5, 2025, they finally released a second trailer for the game. Along with this, the developers also created a website introducing various locations and characters.As of now, the company has not hinted or mentioned a third trailer for their upcoming title.Check out our other content:GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly Challenges guideGTA Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)