GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly Challenges guide

Rockstar Games has introduced the GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 event this October to celebrate the spooky season. Each week this month, the studio will release different special events and rewards, including Weekly Challenges. These challenges can be completed to get extra GTA$, RP, and special Halloween-related rewards.This article lists every Weekly Challenge for October 2025 and its rewards. Everything to know about GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly ChallengesFor those who might not know, Weekly Challenges were first introduced in the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC. They can be accessed through the interaction menu under the Challenges section. Every week, Rockstar introduces a single objective that is the same for everyone. Once completed, you receive GTA$ and RP.During festive seasons, Rockstar adds an extra reward for completing these Weekly Challenges. For example, for GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025, the studio has introduced five spooky masks and a reward bundle that you can grab. Listed below are all the October Weekly Challenges and their rewards.Week 1 (October 2 - 8)Rockstar begins GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 strongly by challenging players to survive two waves in any Survival game mode without dying. Once this is done, they will receive $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask.This challenge needs to be completed to unlock the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes Slasher Clown Outfit, the rare Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, and the all-over Skulls livery for the Mammoth Avenger.Week 2 (October 9 - 15)The second week's challenge is easier: you are required to complete three Taxi Fares. The rewards include $200,000 and the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask. This challenge is also required to unlock the Vinewood Undead Collection.Week 3 (October 16 - 22)The third week's challenge is also relatively easy since it requires you to win one Adversary Mode minigame. Once this is done, you will earn another $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask.This is the last weekly challenge required to unlock the Vinewood Undead Collection.Week 4 (October 23 - 29)In the fourth week, you will be required to survive four waves in any Survival game mode without dying. This will get you $200,000 and the Gray Jumping Spider Mask.Week 5 (October 30 - November 5)The last weekly challenge of Halloween month requires you to win another Adversary Mode minigame to earn $200,000 and the Gray Hooded Skull Mask.Check out our other content:GTA Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)Potential UFO locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025