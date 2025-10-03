Potential UFO locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

GTA Online Halloween Haunts is a new month-long event taking place in October 2025. Rockstar Games has curated loads of Halloween-related game modes with double, triple, and quadruple money and RP. Popular random events, such as UFO Sightseeing, have also been confirmed to return to the title.

Ad

Here is a short guide on the Sightseeing event during GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

Expected UFO Sightseeing during GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

UFOs return to GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the latest Newswire announcing GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025, Rockstar Games stated that the UFO Abduction event would begin sometime in mid-October. Based on previous Halloween seasons featuring UFOs, the studio might introduce them between October 12 and October 15.

Ad

Trending

During the event, 26 UFOs are expected to spawn across Los Santos and Blaine County over 20 days. During the first 12 days, a single UFO will appear each day at different locations - the ninth day will be an exception, as two UFOs will spawn, one of which will be a special Zancudo variant.

On days 12, 14, and 15, three UFOs will spawn each day, with day 16 spawning four UFOs instead of three. In the final four days of the event, 14 different UFOs will spawn, bringing the Sightseeing event to a close.

Ad

UFO spotted on top of Maze Bank Tower (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Sightseeing event page on the GTA wiki website also shows information on where exactly each UFO will be located on which day. According to that, here is a list of all the locations where the UFOs will be spawning:

Ad

Paleto Bay Peninsula (Day 1, 13)

(Day 1, 13) Above Sunken UFO in Pacific Ocean (Day 2, 13)

(Day 2, 13) Mount Chiliad (Day 3, 13)

(Day 3, 13) El Gordo Lighthouse (Day 4)

(Day 4) Altruist Camp (Day 5, 14)

(Day 5, 14) Beam Me Up (Day 6, 15)

(Day 6, 15) Satellite Relay Station (Day 7)

(Day 7) Gunrunning UFO Crash Site near Fort Zancudo (Days 8, 9, 14)

(Days 8, 9, 14) Shack, Grand Senora Desert (Days 9)

(Days 9) Patriot House (south of Bolingbroke Penitentiary) (Days 10, 15)

(south of Bolingbroke Penitentiary) (Days 10, 15) Cherry Pie Farm (Days 11, 14)

(Days 11, 14) Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Days 12, 15)

(Days 12, 15) Galileo Observatory (Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) Land Act Dam (Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) Vinewood Sign (Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) Kortz Center (Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) NOOSE Headquarters (Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) Maze Bank Tower (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Bishop’s WTF?! (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) IAA Headquarters (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Schlongberg Sachs Center (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Badger Building (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Pleasure Pier (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Legion Square (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Sightings Bar & Restaurant (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

(Days 17, 18, 19, 20) Maze Bank Arena Electronic Billboard (La Puerta) (Days 17, 18, 19, 20)

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More