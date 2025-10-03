Zombie Survivals in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025: Everything to know

The Halloween season is finally upon us, and Rockstar Games has introduced some exciting new events in GTA Online to celebrate it. This month’s themed content is aptly called Halloween Haunts. Every October, the studio brings spooky events and rewards to the game that are otherwise not available. This year, players can look forward to two Zombie Survival modes.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the new Zombie Survival modes in GTA Online during Halloween Haunts 2025.

All major details about Zombie Survivals in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

Cayo Perico Survival

The new Cayo Perico Survival mode returns for Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Cayo Perico Survival is a new Zombie Survival game mode in GTA Online. It was first released in the game during a weekly update on August 28, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Cayo Perico Survival remained available for an additional week in September. Following those two weeks, Rockstar Games decided to re-release it in October as part of the Halloween festivities.

In this mode, players must escape El Rubio's island, which is plagued by hundreds of zombies. Survivors are required to defeat waves of the undead by exploring the region and collecting various resources. Rockstar Games has included a mix of both old and newly designed undead creatures, adding variety and fun to the gameplay.

Ad

This week in GTA Online (October 2, 2025, to October 8, 2025), Cayo Perico Survival returns with 2X GTA$ and RP as part of the Halloween Haunts 2025 celebration.

From October 2, 2025, to October 8, 2025, a Weekly Challenge tied to Survival game modes offers bonus GTA$ and a special mask. To earn $200,000 and a Brown Vintage Zombie Mask, players need to survive two waves in a Survival game mode without dying. These rewards can be obtained by playing any Survival game mode, including Cayo Perico Survival.

Ad

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival returns to the game (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival is another Zombie Survival that returns to GTA Online in Halloween Haunts 2025. Similar to Cayo Perico Survival, it is a zombie wave-based challenge set in North Yankton’s snowy graveyard. Players are required to defend themselves against 10 escalating waves of undead NPCs and animals.

Ad

The snow-covered environment adds to the eerie atmosphere. Furthermore, the cemetery offers limited cover among the gravestones and mausoleums. Survivors must strategize weapon use and positioning to survive increasingly aggressive foes.

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival will offer Triple Rewards when it returns October 23–November 5.

From October 23, 2025, to October 29, 2025, another Weekly Challenge tied to Survival game modes will reward GTA$ and a special mask. To earn $200,000 and the Gray Jumping Spider Mask, players need to survive four waves in a Survival game mode without dying. These goodies can be obtained by playing any Survival game mode, including Ludendorff Cemetery Survival.

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More