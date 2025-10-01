5 reasons why GTA 6 Online should add multiple cities

GTA 6 Online will be set in the state of Leonida, where players will be able to live in the city, or other smaller districts like Port Gellhorn, Leonida Keys, Ambrosia, and more. While the map is expected to be larger than even GTA 5 and many other titles out there, an argument can be made that Rockstar Games should work on adding multiple cities to the game.
Here are some reasons why GTA 6 Online should feature multiple cities.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some parts are even speculative. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.
5 reasons why multiple cities should be added in GTA 6 Online
1) Allowing players to live in different cities
GTA 6 Online should have different cities so that players could get a chance to choose which city they want to live and play in. Each can have its own set of servers, on which players only living in that particular city are visible. Having different types of apartments and mansions in different cities can be a fun new addition to the game.
Additionally, players should also be able to create different characters that are living in different places, so that they can experience other regions.
2) Business across cities
Another reason why GTA 6 Online should have different cities is that players could do cross-city business dealings with each other. The business landscape and methods can differ among them, giving new experiences based on where people live.
Cross-city business can be fun, where two or more players from completely different backgrounds can role-play and make deals.
3) Different cultures and role-playing opportunities
Different cities in GTA 6 Online should also be a thing, so that players can experience different cultures in different regions. While one city could be controlled by biker gangs, others could have high-end corporate organizations. The infrastructure and recreational areas could also vary.
Players from each city could role-play and create a different background and lifestyle for their characters. This could also enhance the interactions between those from different cities.
4) New cities can gradually be released to the game
In recent times, GTA 5's Online version feels stale since players have been in Los Santos and Blaine County for more than a decade. Though Rockstar keeps adding new businesses with new interiors, the city has remained the same.
Hence, they can plan to gradually introduce new cities in GTA 6 Online to keep the game fresh and players hooked. New cities can arrive as expansions, with new businesses, scenic areas, characters, apartments, mansions, and more.
With the gradual introduction of new cities, players can also experience a sense of nostalgia for the first city they started their online journey in.
5) Cross-city travel
If GTA 6 Online features multiple cities, cross-city travel can make the game a lot realistic and fun for players who are more into role-playing. If gamers want to shift or travel to another city to interact with others, they will have to take flights or trains.
Of course, they should not be required to sit through the entire journey and get bored. If this feature arrives in the next game, Rockstar could give an option for players to skip the travel. On the other hand, some might also want to experience the journey with other players or NPCs on the plane or train.
