How to get Vinewood Undead Collection masks in GTA Online

The new GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025) features loads of Halloween-related rewards and events. Rockstar Games has also brought back popular random events and introduced a few new game modes. The Vinewood Undead Collection is a new set of rewards you can obtain by completing Weekly Challenges. However, there is a catch.Here are more details about how to get the Vinewood Undead Collection and other rewards this week in GTA Online.Method to get the Vinewood Undead Collection masks and other rewards in GTA OnlineTo get the Vinewood Undead Collection in GTA Online, you need to complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges this month. This means that, starting October 2, 2025, you need to open the weekly challenge tab, complete the missions, and repeat the process for two more weeks until October 22, 2025.After completing the Weekly Challenges for three weeks, you will receive the rewards, which include a special Slasher Clown outfit, Please Stop Me mask, Vinewood Zombie T-shirt, and the Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger.Each Weekly Challenge for the first three weeks of October will also give you double GTA$ and different Halloween Masks.Here are all the Weekly Challenges that you need to complete for the first three weeks of October:October 2 - 8, 2025: Survive two Waves in a Survival without dying to earn $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask.October 9 - 15, 2025: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim $200,000 and the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask.October 16 - 22, 2025: Win one Adversary Mode to earn $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask.Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)Other GTA Online 2025 Halloween eventsFor this year's Halloween celebrations, Rockstar Games has released new game modes while also reintroducing some old classics. In the first week's Newswire, the studio announced all the game modes and Weekly Challenges for October.Here are the new Halloween zombie survivals:Cayo Perico Survival: Kill zombies on the island of Cayo Perico from October 2 - 8, 2025, for 2x cash and RP bonuses.Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Survive against waves of zombies in North Yankton for 3x cash and RP bonuses, but only during October 23 and November 5, 2025.Here are the new and returning Halloween-themed adversary game modes:Beast vs. Slasher (October 2 - 8, 2025)Judgement Day (October 9 - 15, 2025)Slasher, Ramius Submarine map (October 16 - 22, 2025)Condemned (October 23 - 29, 2025)Slasher, Ramius Submarine map (October 30 - November 5, 2025)