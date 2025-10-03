Halloween has officially begun in Los Santos, with the newest GTA Online weekly update bringing in new bonuses, game modes, and rewards. You'll also be getting tons of discounts on Halloween-themed vehicles and more. For those low on money, there are bonuses on certain game modes and sell missions as well.

In this article, we've listed all the items on discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025), including vehicles, weapons, and even properties. So, check them all out before deciding what to purchase.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)

One of the coolest-looking vehicles you can get right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

100% discount

Halloween Masks

Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

50% discount

Widowmaker

The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

30% discount

The Shocker (Only in the Gun Van)

Bunker Properties (All Upgrades and Modifications)

Arena War Outfits

Albany Franken Stange – Halloween-themed Hot Rod

Albany Hermes – 50s muscle car/lowrider

Albany Lurcher – Custom 60s hearse

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – Muscle car based on a modern Dodge Challenger

Buckingham Miljet – Military passenger jet

Chariot Romero Hearse – Hearse variant of the Washington

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod – Custom rat rod variant of the Tornado

Dewbauchee Vagner – Prototype hypercar

Karin Everon – Off-road truck

LCC Sanctus – Halloween-themed chopper

Ocelot Jugular – Sports sedan

Pegassi Osiris – Hypercar

Vapid Dominator GTT – Iconic muscle car based on a '70s Mustang

Western Company Duster 300-H – Crop duster

Western Company Seabreeze – Amphibious aircraft

25% discount

Eberhard Titan 250 D

The current GTA Online weekly update replaces the Neighborhood Watch event with Halloween Haunts 2025. As such, a lot of the Halloween-exclusive vehicles have returned, and Halloween Masks are completely free right now. Besides, there are also some other decent vehicles to buy, along with discounts on Bunkers.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get

A stylish hearse to carry the dead (Image via Rockstar Games)

Halloween has arrived in-game with the latest GTA Online weekly update, so this is the best time to pick up some Halloween-themed vehicles and items. As such, you should try to grab the following if you don't already have them:

Albany Franken Stange

Albany Lurcher

Chariot Romero Hearse

LCC Sanctus

The Franken Stange is a unique four-door hot rod based on the Munster Koach seen in the TV series The Munsters, and the iconic "Bone Shaker" Hot Wheels car. It's basically a custom hot rod variant of the Roosevelt, and its unique design is sure to turn heads. This week, you can get it for just $385,000.

The Lurcher is a hearse (which goes perfectly with the Halloween theme), based on the Kargoyle, a custom variant of a 1967 Cadillac Miller-Meteor hearse. While the car looks beautiful enough as it is, you can also get some cool Halloween-themed liveries, namely The Ripper and Hangman's Grave. The Lurcher costs just $455,000 this week.

Add all Halloween-themed vehicles to your collection with the latest GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Romero Hearse, as the name implies, is another hearse that's on sale with the latest GTA Online weekly update. It's a hearse variant of the Washington, which itself is based on the 3rd-gen Lincoln Town Car. What makes this so unique is that it's not usually available for purchase, so now is the best time to get it. At $31,500, it offers incredible value for your money.

Finally, there's the LCC Sanctus, a heavily modified chopper with a massive skull as its headlight. It's basically a spookier variant of the Avarus, and it's usually only available during Halloween. This one costs a bit more than the rest of the recommended rides, and it will set you back by $1,396,500.

