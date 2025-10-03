Halloween has officially begun in Los Santos, with the newest GTA Online weekly update bringing in new bonuses, game modes, and rewards. You'll also be getting tons of discounts on Halloween-themed vehicles and more. For those low on money, there are bonuses on certain game modes and sell missions as well.
In this article, we've listed all the items on discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025), including vehicles, weapons, and even properties. So, check them all out before deciding what to purchase.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)
100% discount
- Halloween Masks
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
50% discount
- Widowmaker
- The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
30% discount
- The Shocker (Only in the Gun Van)
- Bunker Properties (All Upgrades and Modifications)
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Franken Stange – Halloween-themed Hot Rod
- Albany Hermes – 50s muscle car/lowrider
- Albany Lurcher – Custom 60s hearse
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – Muscle car based on a modern Dodge Challenger
- Buckingham Miljet – Military passenger jet
- Chariot Romero Hearse – Hearse variant of the Washington
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod – Custom rat rod variant of the Tornado
- Dewbauchee Vagner – Prototype hypercar
- Karin Everon – Off-road truck
- LCC Sanctus – Halloween-themed chopper
- Ocelot Jugular – Sports sedan
- Pegassi Osiris – Hypercar
- Vapid Dominator GTT – Iconic muscle car based on a '70s Mustang
- Western Company Duster 300-H – Crop duster
- Western Company Seabreeze – Amphibious aircraft
25% discount
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
The current GTA Online weekly update replaces the Neighborhood Watch event with Halloween Haunts 2025. As such, a lot of the Halloween-exclusive vehicles have returned, and Halloween Masks are completely free right now. Besides, there are also some other decent vehicles to buy, along with discounts on Bunkers.
Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get
Halloween has arrived in-game with the latest GTA Online weekly update, so this is the best time to pick up some Halloween-themed vehicles and items. As such, you should try to grab the following if you don't already have them:
- Albany Franken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- LCC Sanctus
The Franken Stange is a unique four-door hot rod based on the Munster Koach seen in the TV series The Munsters, and the iconic "Bone Shaker" Hot Wheels car. It's basically a custom hot rod variant of the Roosevelt, and its unique design is sure to turn heads. This week, you can get it for just $385,000.
The Lurcher is a hearse (which goes perfectly with the Halloween theme), based on the Kargoyle, a custom variant of a 1967 Cadillac Miller-Meteor hearse. While the car looks beautiful enough as it is, you can also get some cool Halloween-themed liveries, namely The Ripper and Hangman's Grave. The Lurcher costs just $455,000 this week.
The Romero Hearse, as the name implies, is another hearse that's on sale with the latest GTA Online weekly update. It's a hearse variant of the Washington, which itself is based on the 3rd-gen Lincoln Town Car. What makes this so unique is that it's not usually available for purchase, so now is the best time to get it. At $31,500, it offers incredible value for your money.
Finally, there's the LCC Sanctus, a heavily modified chopper with a massive skull as its headlight. It's basically a spookier variant of the Avarus, and it's usually only available during Halloween. This one costs a bit more than the rest of the recommended rides, and it will set you back by $1,396,500.
Check out more related content:
- How to get Vinewood Undead Collection masks in GTA Online
- Zombie Survivals in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025
- Potential UFO locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025
- GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game news
- GTA Online Social Club hackers may have bribed Rockstar support agents