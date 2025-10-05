How to play Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

Rockstar Games has brought back Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025, allowing fans of the popular mode to dive into the action-packed adversary mode. During the ongoing Halloween event, players can claim an array of rewards and points while playing the mode.

Here's how you can play Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

Guide to play Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

Dive into Online and select the mode from the playlist to play Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has reintroduced the popular Beast vs Slasher mode in GTA Online as part of the ongoing Halloween Haunts 2025 event. This Halloween-themed event features an array of exclusive experiences and rewards, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the spooky season. Over the years, Beast vs Slasher steadily rose as one of the most popular experiences to try in-game.

Here's how you can play Beast vs Slasher in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025:

Open GTA V on your preferred device Head over to the GTA Online homescreen and log in Open the main menu once you get into a GTA Online session Go to the Online tab Click on "Jobs" Next, click on the "Play Job" tab Scroll down to the "Rockstar Created" section and select it Find "Adversary Mode" and select it Now, choose any of the "Beast vs Slasher" game modes available

Rockstar Games is offering an array of rewards and freebies as part of the Halloween Haunts Los Santos 2025 event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

During the Halloween Haunts 2025 event, Rockstar Games is offering players five different Beast vs Slasher games set across different locations. Here are all the games and their locations:

Beast vs Slasher I: El Burro Heights Beast vs Slasher II: Richards Majestic Beast vs Slasher III: Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Beast vs Slasher IV: Del Perro Beach Beast vs Slasher V: Humane Labs and Research

It is also worth mentioning that all the Beast vs Slasher games during the Halloween Haunts 2025 event will reward gamers with 2x RP and cash, making it one of the best ways to stack up on dough and rank up with ease.

