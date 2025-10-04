How to play Ramius Submarine Slasher in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has introduced a new Ramius Submarine Slasher Adversary Mode in GTA Online for this year's Halloween. Over the years, the studio has created different variants of Slasher, a popular Adversary Mode released in 2015. In 2025, the developer decided to bring it into the Doomsday Heist submarine.Here is everything to know about Ramius Submarine Slasher Adversary Mode in GTA Online, including how and when fans can play it.Everything to know about Ramius Submarine Slasher event in GTA OnlineFor GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025, Rockstar Games has introduced a new Slasher variant taking place in the Ramius Submarine. This Adversary Mode will arrive in the game between October 16, 2025, and October 22, 2025. It offers double the GTA$ and RP.Once it is live, players can access it by pausing the game, heading to the Online section, selecting jobs created by Rockstar, opening the Adversary Mode, and choosing the new Slasher (Ramius Submarine).The submarine is part of the Doomsday Heist DLC, in which players enter the vessel and kill Commander Bogdan during The Bogdan Problem.Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)Slasher (Ramius Submarine) will be located in the Adversary Mode section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)Basics of new Slasher Adversary ModeIn the new Slasher Adversary Mode, players can choose to play as the Slasher or the Hunted. The Slasher receives a Shotgun with a Flashlight. Meanwhile, the Hunted players, who must hide from the Slasher, only get a Flashlight.The Ramius Submarine's interior will be dark, forcing you to rely on your remaining senses to navigate. Due to the confined space, the game mode is thrilling, with loads of jump scares, thanks to sudden Shotgun ambushes around corners.If the Hunted survive for three minutes, they too get a Shotgun and a fair chance of fighting the Slasher. If the Slasher player wins the round, they remain a Slasher for the next round. If a Hunted player kills the Slasher, they become the Slasher in the next round.Check out our other content:Grand Theft Auto 6 fans expect to see trailer 3 as Rockstar posts about Halloween in GTA OnlineGrand Theft Auto Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly Challenges guideGrand Theft Auto Online weekly discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)