  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to play Ramius Submarine Slasher in GTA Online

How to play Ramius Submarine Slasher in GTA Online

By Akshat Kabra
Published Oct 04, 2025 09:47 GMT
Ramius Submarine Slasher is a brand new Slasher variant that takes place in the popular submarine (Image via Rockstar Games)
Ramius Submarine Slasher is a brand new Slasher variant that takes place in the popular submarine (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has introduced a new Ramius Submarine Slasher Adversary Mode in GTA Online for this year's Halloween. Over the years, the studio has created different variants of Slasher, a popular Adversary Mode released in 2015. In 2025, the developer decided to bring it into the Doomsday Heist submarine.

Ad

Here is everything to know about Ramius Submarine Slasher Adversary Mode in GTA Online, including how and when fans can play it.

Everything to know about Ramius Submarine Slasher event in GTA Online

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025, Rockstar Games has introduced a new Slasher variant taking place in the Ramius Submarine. This Adversary Mode will arrive in the game between October 16, 2025, and October 22, 2025. It offers double the GTA$ and RP.

Once it is live, players can access it by pausing the game, heading to the Online section, selecting jobs created by Rockstar, opening the Adversary Mode, and choosing the new Slasher (Ramius Submarine).

Ad

The submarine is part of the Doomsday Heist DLC, in which players enter the vessel and kill Commander Bogdan during The Bogdan Problem.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 2 - 8, 2025)

Slasher (Ramius Submarine) will be located in the Adversary Mode section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)
Slasher (Ramius Submarine) will be located in the Adversary Mode section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Basics of new Slasher Adversary Mode

Ad

In the new Slasher Adversary Mode, players can choose to play as the Slasher or the Hunted. The Slasher receives a Shotgun with a Flashlight. Meanwhile, the Hunted players, who must hide from the Slasher, only get a Flashlight.

The Ramius Submarine's interior will be dark, forcing you to rely on your remaining senses to navigate. Due to the confined space, the game mode is thrilling, with loads of jump scares, thanks to sudden Shotgun ambushes around corners.

Ad

If the Hunted survive for three minutes, they too get a Shotgun and a fair chance of fighting the Slasher. If the Slasher player wins the round, they remain a Slasher for the next round. If a Hunted player kills the Slasher, they become the Slasher in the next round.

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications