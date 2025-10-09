All Cerberus Surprise locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

For this week's GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 update (October 9 - 15), Rockstar Games is bringing back a popular random event called the Cerberus Surprise. It first appeared in the game in 2022 and then reappeared in 2023 and 2024. The random event is part of the Exotic Exports missions.

It is a fun event that will take many of you by surprise while they steal the cars during the mission. Here are all the locations where the spooky Cerberus truck will spawn during this week in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

List of every Cerberus Surprise location in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

There are a total of 12 locations where the Cerberus Surprise random event can take place during GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025:

At the Parking lot near Exceptionalists Way, Los Santos International Airport.

Cerberus Surprise near the airport (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Nearby RON Filling Station and opposite to El Burro Heights Fire Station, El Burro Heights.

Cerberus Surprise in El Burro Heights (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Nearby LTD Gasoline Store in Mirror Park.

Cerberus Surprise in Mirror Park (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Xero Filling Station, Strawberry.

Cerberus Surprise in Strawberry (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Caesars Auto Parking in Pillbox Hill.

Cerberus Surprise in Pillbox Hill (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At Rob's Liquor in Vespucci Canals.

Cerberus Surprise in Vespucci Canals (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Xero Filling Station in Pacific Bluffs.

Cerberus Surprise in Pacific Bluffs (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Gas Station in Harmony.

Cerberus Surprise in Harmony (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Yellow Jack Inn, Grand Senora Desert.

Cerberus Surprise near the Yellow Jack Inn, Grand Senora Desert (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the Earl's Mini-Mart and Gas Station, Grand Senora Desert.

Cerberus Surprise near the Earl's Mini-Mart, Grand Senora Desert (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the LTD Gasoline, Grapeseed.

Cerberus Surprise in Grapeseed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the No Marks Cleaners, Paleto Bay.

Cerberus Surprise in Paleto Bay (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

How to play and survive the Cerberus Surprise Halloween event?

The riverless Cerberus will chase and attack you during the GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 event (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

When you reach a vehicle's location during the Exotic Exports mission, there is a one-in-12 chance that a driverless Apocalypse Cerberus truck will spawn and chase you. Certain conditions need to be met after which the truck spawns.

This spooky Cerberus truck will be invulnerable while it chases and tries to ram your car. After about five minutes, the truck will automatically start taking damage and be destroyed, ending the event.

