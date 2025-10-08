5 GTA Online gameplay features that should not return to GTA 6

GTA 6 could bring a few small gameplay features from GTA Online, despite them being more than a decade apart. Though Rockstar is known for creating interesting and detailed gameplay experiences, they have occasionally fumbled in that department when developing GTA Online and its DLCs.

Here are a few annoying GTA Online gameplay features that should not arrive in GTA 6, because of how tedious and complicated they are.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 gameplay features in GTA Online that should not return in GTA 6

1) Respawning enemy NPCs

Enemy NPCs keep respawning after being killed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In some missions, chances are players will encounter many NPC enemies. Even after killing them, they simply respawn within seconds, not giving enough time to regain control and cover some ground. If a crisis occurs where players lose their cars, the NPCs will continue to respawn even after being killed, causing a lot of trouble.

Hence, in GTA 6, enemy NPC respawning should not occur, or at least their respawn timer could be longer. These changes will add to the realism and make defeating enemy NPCs a lot more rewarding.

2) Long driving missions without dialogue

Long driving missions should be shortened or skippable (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA Online has its fair share of long driving missions, in which players are required to drive slow and annoying vehicles from one place to another. While these missions can be interesting when two characters are interacting with each other, the quiet ones can be extremely boring.

Hence, GTA 6 could entirely eliminate or reduce these kinds of long driving missions. Either they can be shortened, reduced, or simply skippable.

3) Health regeneration through snacks

Snacks should not regenerate health (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

In the current GTA Online, health regeneration is extremely unrealistic since players can replenish health by eating various snacks. Players can simply open the weapon wheel and press a particular button that allows them to eat snacks and quickly regenerate health. If they have ample snacks, there is no major challenge in intense firefights.

Hence, GTA 6 should not have this particular feature. Instead, they should have a much more detailed medical system, where players need to apply bandages, take injections, and use other medical resources to replenish their health.

4) Overpowered futuristic vehicles

Futuristic vehicles like Oppressor should not arrive in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Over the years, Rockstar Games has released various kinds of futuristic vehicles in GTA Online. These were fascinating to purchase and use at first. However, a few of them, especially the Oppressor Mk. 2, were highly controversial since they enabled players to easily obliterate others, gradually turning them into griefers.

The griefing landscape was already prevalent, but these futuristic vehicles catalyzed it even further. Hence, these kinds of vehicles should not arrive in GTA 6.

5) Long cut scenes

Long cutscenes should be rare or skippable (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA Online has several long cut-scenes, especially when players buy a new property. These cut-scenes can be fun to watch at first, but they might feel too long and boring after the first time.

Hence, GTA 6 should either have fewer of these long cut-scenes or have an option to skip them, even if they are played for the first time. Another alternative way to make these cut-scenes interesting is by adding unique interactive bits, where players need to do something to continue them.

