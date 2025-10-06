5 role-playing features GTA 6 Online should have for more immersion

GTA 6 Online is rumored to have loads of role-playing features, especially after Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM. Though the current GTA Online allows players to create their own business empire in Los Santos and live in different ways, its next installment should be even more immersive.

Ad

Hence, here are some role-playing features we feel should arrive with GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion and speculations.

5 role-playing features that should arrive in GTA 6 Online

1) Money transfer between players

Players should be able to send and receive money (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA 6 Online, players should be able to send money to each other. Though there is a way to employ players as associates to offer them a fee consistently in GTA Online, we could benefit from a specific banking service that allows everyone to transfer money from one account to another.

Ad

Trending

This is already extremely common in real life and is also a feature in RP servers. Hence, we hope it will be featured in the next installment.

2) Become a cop as a player

Players should be able to become a cop (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In the current GTA Online, players cannot become cops and chase down others in the lobby for illegal activities. However, this is an extremely popular feature in many RP servers nowadays.

Ad

Hence, GTA 6 Online should allow players to choose a path where they train and become cops in the city, stopping the other half from committing crimes. This will drastically change the multiplayer dynamics and add to the immersion.

3) More publicly accessible buildings

Buildings like restaurants and malls should be freely enterable (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

As of now, GTA 5 Online only has the Diamond Casino and a few stores as freely enterable buildings. Anyone in the lobby can enter these buildings and interact with their surroundings or other players.

Ad

GTA 6 Online should have many more buildings that players can enter. For example, the game can have multiple malls, hotels, pubs, restaurants, and even police stations that are enterable. More such buildings will make the game a lot more immersive.

4) More advanced form of mental state

Each player should have a detailed record of their past activities, based on which the behavior of the world changes (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In the current multiplayer title, if players commit more crimes and kill NPCs and others randomly, their mental state bar will increase, and the game will eventually place them in a bad state lobby.

Ad

In GTA 6 Online, a more sophisticated system can be implemented, where each player will have a record of their past activities, based on which the behavior of NPCs, police officers, and other players changes. For example, a wanted criminal could be instantly recognized and chased by both NPC police and real player police, whereas a legal businessman player could gain respect from NPCs and even a few discounts from stores.

5) Detailed health recovery system

Ad

The health regeneration system should be a lot more detailed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In the current GTA Online, players can instantly regenerate health by eating various snacks they can carry with them. This is one of the most unrealistic ways to keep the character alive, even though Los Santos and Blaine County feature healthcare elements like hospitals and health packs.

Ad

Hence, the next title's Online mode should have a much more detailed and realistic health regeneration system. Players should be able to use bandages, injections, and medical kits to regenerate their health during fights. Furthermore, the action of applying medical equipment should not be as instant as eating a snack. This should make the overall experience more immersive and realistic.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More