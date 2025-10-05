How to get LCC Sanctus in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

The LCC Sanctus in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 has arrived as the game's number one seasonal ride. It has a bony frame, red headlights, and a distinct Halloween style. Its return this year for Halloween gives players an opportunity to collect one of the themed bikes in GTA Online.

Here are all the details on how to acquire LCC Sanctus in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

How to unlock LCC Sanctus in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

The Sanctus is tied to Rockstar’s Halloween Special Event, so the buying window is limited.

LCC Sanctus in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Getting your hands on the LCC Sanctus is straightforward, but the timing matters:

Available store: Southern S.A. Super Autos

Southern S.A. Super Autos Price: $1,995,000 (but currently down to $1,396,500 with a 30% discount running from October 2-8, 2025 )

$1,995,000 (but ) Storage: Can be kept in any owned Property or Garage as a Personal Vehicle

Can be kept in any owned Property or Garage as a Personal Vehicle Customization: Fully moddable at Los Santos Customs or inside a Vehicle Workshop at your property.

While returning players who already own the LCC Sanctus can grab additional units anytime, new players or those who skipped it in past events must act fast during this year’s Halloween Haunts.

Once you’ve purchased it, you can have it delivered at any time by calling the Mechanic, just like your other personal vehicles.

What makes the LCC Sanctus special?

The Sanctus serves as a Halloween chopper, featuring a frame that looks like a skeletal ribcage. The glowing red eyes at the front are menacing and create a supernatural effect. It's inspired by a heavily custom-modified Avarus, but Rockstar's Halloween twist gives it a darker, much more sinister appearance.

The discount this year makes this one of the best times to purchase. If you’ve been patiently waiting to add this ghostly ride to your collection, Halloween Haunts 2025 is a good chance.

