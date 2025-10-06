GTA 6 is expected to have one of the most immersive gaming experiences. In GTA 5 and Online, we play as criminals engaging in various illegal activities. However, there was initially no way to play as a cop in the LSPD, as the game focuses more on the criminal world. When GTA RP servers were created, players finally had the opportunity to side with the law and enforce it – this became a highly popular experience.

Based on the success of cop roleplays in GTA RP, an argument can be made that GTA 6 should also allow you to play as a cop. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Parts of the article are speculative, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Reasons why GTA 6 should let you play as a cop

Immersive role-playing opportunity

Playing as a cop can bring a role-playing aspect to the game (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

If you get to play as cops in GTA 6, you could experience a completely different side of the game. If this feature is in story mode, you might be able to progress the story and play a few missions as a cop, experiencing how they work and catch criminals. You would likely feel quite immersed and experience role-play, depending on how the story pans out.

The role-playing features will kick in even more if you are allowed to play as a cop in the multiplayer version of the game. You could train for a position in the department and catch others in the lobby who are playing criminals. You might also be required to follow rules, learn communication between officers, and more. These small details will massively increase the game's immersion and role-playing aspects.

In the current GTA Online title, you only have options to start your criminal empire by buying businesses and doing illegal activities. With an option to play as a police officer, you could choose a completely different gameplay path, which could be refreshing to witness in Rockstar's next installment.

Access to unique police department services

You can also have access to unique services while playing as a cop (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Apart from a unique immersive experience with a role-play aspect, you might get access to various services exclusive to the police. If you play as a cop, you might get your very own police car and even services like a police chopper, roadblocks on demand, reinforcements, etc.

These services could be fun to use during a high-speed chase or while exploring GTA 6's world.

