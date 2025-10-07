5 most impactful characters in GTA Online

In GTA Online, you will meet several in-game characters that will help you either set up businesses or assign you missions or heists. Over the years, Rockstar Games has added loads of characters to the game, but only a few can be considered the best in terms of the jobs they assign and their overall personalities.

Ad

Here are some of the best and most impactful GTA Online characters worth interacting with and working with.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best GTA Online characters

1) Franklin Clinton

Franklin returns to GTA Online as a successful businessman (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Franklin returns to GTA Online as a seasoned professional in The Contract DLC, running the agency F. Clinton & Partner. His business connects you to high-profile clients, including Dr. Dre, who assigns various missions. Hence, an agency is one of the best businesses to own in the game.

Ad

Trending

Of course, Rockstar revealed that Franklin was returning as a character in GTA Online, and millions of players were extremely excited to work with GTA 5's protagonist. His presence in the multiplayer title links it back to GTA V’s legacy while offering lucrative new missions and contracts. The character can also be heard mentioning his past accomplishments of robbing the Union Depository and working with Trevor and Michael.

2) Lamar Davis

Ad

Lamar appears multiple times in the game, especially in early ranks (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Lamar Davis plays a central role in several key events throughout GTA Online. He will be your first contact in GTA Online, introducing you to basic missions, vehicles, and early criminal activities.

Ad

His most notable appearance is in the Lowriders DLC, where he leads a series of missions focused on gang rivalries, customized cars, and territorial control. Later, in The Contract DLC, Lamar returns as an entrepreneur with his own business, LD Organics. He will work with you and Franklin for various agency missions.

3) Lester Crest

Lester Crest helps orchestrate lots of heists in the game (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Lester Crest plays a pivotal role in GTA Online’s major events. He first contacts you when you reach rank 10, advising you to invest in real estate and offering bounties. He then introduces and manages the heist system, guiding you through operations like the Fleeca Job and the Pacific Standard Bank robbery. Beyond heists, Lester assigns contact missions involving theft, sabotage, and operations against Merryweather.

Ad

During later updates, he becomes involved in the popular Diamond Casino Heist, working with you to plan and execute the casino robbery. There are also strong rumors and speculations that Lester secretly acts as "LJT", who helps you manage MC businesses.

4) Agent 14

Agent 14 plays a pivotal role in Doomsday Heist, Humane Labs Raid, and Bunker (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Agent 14 acts as a central figure in several major GTA Online events. He first appears during the Heists update, recruiting the player crew to break Maxim Rashkovsky out of prison and later orchestrating the Humane Labs Raid.

Ad

In the Gunrunning DLC, he introduces and oversees bunker operations and urges you to buy and operate a bunker, which is still considered a great passive business. During the Doomsday Heist, Agen 14 plays a key role in coordinating missions, vouching for the crew, and even becoming a rescue objective himself.

5) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips arrives in one heist and is mentioned in many missions (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Trevor Philips, the extremely popular protagonist from GTA 5, has a limited but crucial presence in GTA Online. He first appeared back in 2013, when the game received the first Heists DLC. He arrives in Series A Heist, assigning you missions to steal drugs from rival gangs like the Lost MC, Vagos, etc. Over time, his direct involvement fades. In later DLCs, he is only referenced a few times by his associate, Ron Jakowski, whom you will work with after purchasing a Hangar.

Ad

Despite appearing rarely, Trevor's wild personality and popularity made him quite impactful in the early days of GTA Online.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More