5 most impactful characters in GTA Online

In GTA Online, you will meet several in-game characters that will help you either set up businesses or assign you missions or heists. Over the years, Rockstar Games has added loads of characters to the game, but only a few can be considered the best in terms of the jobs they assign and their overall personalities.
Here are some of the best and most impactful GTA Online characters worth interacting with and working with.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 best GTA Online characters
1) Franklin Clinton
Franklin returns to GTA Online as a seasoned professional in The Contract DLC, running the agency F. Clinton & Partner. His business connects you to high-profile clients, including Dr. Dre, who assigns various missions. Hence, an agency is one of the best businesses to own in the game.
Of course, Rockstar revealed that Franklin was returning as a character in GTA Online, and millions of players were extremely excited to work with GTA 5's protagonist. His presence in the multiplayer title links it back to GTA V’s legacy while offering lucrative new missions and contracts. The character can also be heard mentioning his past accomplishments of robbing the Union Depository and working with Trevor and Michael.
2) Lamar Davis
Lamar Davis plays a central role in several key events throughout GTA Online. He will be your first contact in GTA Online, introducing you to basic missions, vehicles, and early criminal activities.
His most notable appearance is in the Lowriders DLC, where he leads a series of missions focused on gang rivalries, customized cars, and territorial control. Later, in The Contract DLC, Lamar returns as an entrepreneur with his own business, LD Organics. He will work with you and Franklin for various agency missions.
3) Lester Crest
Lester Crest plays a pivotal role in GTA Online’s major events. He first contacts you when you reach rank 10, advising you to invest in real estate and offering bounties. He then introduces and manages the heist system, guiding you through operations like the Fleeca Job and the Pacific Standard Bank robbery. Beyond heists, Lester assigns contact missions involving theft, sabotage, and operations against Merryweather.
During later updates, he becomes involved in the popular Diamond Casino Heist, working with you to plan and execute the casino robbery. There are also strong rumors and speculations that Lester secretly acts as "LJT", who helps you manage MC businesses.
4) Agent 14
Agent 14 acts as a central figure in several major GTA Online events. He first appears during the Heists update, recruiting the player crew to break Maxim Rashkovsky out of prison and later orchestrating the Humane Labs Raid.
In the Gunrunning DLC, he introduces and oversees bunker operations and urges you to buy and operate a bunker, which is still considered a great passive business. During the Doomsday Heist, Agen 14 plays a key role in coordinating missions, vouching for the crew, and even becoming a rescue objective himself.
5) Trevor Phillips
Trevor Philips, the extremely popular protagonist from GTA 5, has a limited but crucial presence in GTA Online. He first appeared back in 2013, when the game received the first Heists DLC. He arrives in Series A Heist, assigning you missions to steal drugs from rival gangs like the Lost MC, Vagos, etc. Over time, his direct involvement fades. In later DLCs, he is only referenced a few times by his associate, Ron Jakowski, whom you will work with after purchasing a Hangar.
Despite appearing rarely, Trevor's wild personality and popularity made him quite impactful in the early days of GTA Online.
Check out our other content:
- Why GTA 6 should let you play as a cop
- 5 role-playing features GTA 6 Online should have for more immersion
- How to add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your custom Job in GTA Online