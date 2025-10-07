Why there should be joinable gangs in GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online is expected to feature unique elements that no previous multiplayer Grand Theft Auto title has had. In previous games in the franchise, most notably in San Andreas, we have seen several gangs fighting against each other for territory, business, and control. However, this dynamic has yet to appear in any of Rockstar Games' multiplayer offerings.

This article explains why GTA 6 Online should have joinable gangs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Parts of the article are also speculative. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Reasons why GTA 6 Online should have joinable gangs

Better role-playing opportunities

Intra- and inter-gang role-play will be possible (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA 6 Online has joinable gangs, players will be able to role-play with others in the same or rival gangs and create in-game personalities based on their affiliations.

This can make the game a lot more immersive and fun, as players will get a chance to form communities and adopt personalities that reflect their gang’s identity. For example, a gang from Vice City could have a very different approach and lifestyle compared to one from the suburbs, like Grassrivers.

Factions and a sense of community

A sense of community will arrive in GTA 6 Online through gangs (Image via Rockstar Games)

In previous GTA Online titles, players were able to create groups under a single CEO or MC President. However, there was no real sense of community or faction identity. GTA 6 Online could change that by introducing fully joinable gangs.

After joining a certain gang, players can be invited to various recreational activities, such as bike rides, casino visits, and coordinated robberies, among others. Gangs could include both NPCs and real players to foster a stronger connection to the game world.

Different services based on gangs

Different gangs will offer different perks and services (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the current GTA Online title, players unlock special services after owning certain businesses or properties. For example, they can summon a helicopter or dinghy after purchasing the Kosatka for the Cayo Perico Heist.

GTA 6 Online could make gangs offer similar services. For example, a biker gang could provide reinforcements, with NPCs arriving on motorcycles to help players. A Grassrivers gang, on the other hand, could offer a free spawnable airboat.

