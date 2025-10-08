5 reasons why GTA Plus isn't worth it in 2025

Rockstar Games offers a premium membership service called GTA Plus (GTA+) since 2022. It offers several exclusive rewards and features, primarily in Grand Theft Auto Online Expanded and Enhanced. You are required to pay a monthly fee to get these benefits.

Ad

While the premium membership can be tempting from the outside, it is not too exciting when actually purchased and used. Here are some of the reasons you should not invest in the subscription service.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons not to purchase GTA Plus in 2025

1) Too expensive for some regions

GTA Plus can feel expensive in some regions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

One of the reasons not to purchase GTA Plus is because of how expensive it can feel in some regions. Of course, the expense aspect depends on person to person, but it can also depend on the number of useful features the service offers.

Ad

Trending

When directly evaluating its value, the subscription simply does not offer enough useful features to justify its price.

2) Offers unpopular Definitive Editions

GTA Trilogy Definitive Editions were not the most popular remasters among fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

With GTA Plus, you will also get access to various Rockstar Games-developed titles like the GTA Trilogy Definitive Editions. These are remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Ad

However, these are not the most popular titles when they were first released. The remastered textures and graphics felt off to many players. The characters had a cartoonish look to them, which steered away from the gritty and violent world the games depicted. Even though GTA Plus offers these titles for free, they are not the most exciting in terms of graphics and overall feel.

3) Most cars are already available for players

Ad

The Vinewood Club does not offer any major exclusive cars (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

With GTA Plus, players get access to The Vinewood Club, where players can purchase various vehicles at a discounted price and even claim a free car every month. However, most of these cars are already available to players. The only benefit the membership offers is a 20% to 30% discount on select vehicles, and one free car.

Ad

For those who have grinded the game enough might already own these cars, because of which the membership loses its worth for them.

4) Unnecessary services

Some services offered by the subscription service just feel useless (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

A few GTA Plus membership services simply feel useless. For example, players get a special taxi service and the ability to customize their vehicles in the Vinewood Club garage itself.

Ad

Since most players hardly use taxi services and like going to iconic Los Santos Customs, they might not even use these special, but relatively useless features.

5) Veteran players might already have Vinewood Club perks

Experienced players might already own Vinewood Club vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Though the Vinewood Club offers discounts on many hard-to-get vehicles in GTA Online, many experienced players might already own them. Those who are veterans of the game and have grinded in it for years might not have any major use for the subscription service. They might have ample rare cars that the club offers and enough garages to not need the special 100-car garage.

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More