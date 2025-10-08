How to cancel GTA Plus membership for GTA Online

GTA Plus is a subscription service from Rockstar Games that offers various benefits in GTA Online and other Grand Theft Auto titles. With it, you get a new membership at the Vinewood Club, where you can store 100 cars and customize them in the garage itself. You also get one free vehicle every month, as well as discounts on other exclusive rides. Additionally, you will receive extra bonuses on every GTA Online weekly update, with an additional $500,000 in your in-game account every month.

Despite all the benefits that GTA Plus offers, some of you might want to cancel the subscription and move on. Each platform, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, has different cancellation processes. Here is a short guide to canceling Grand Theft Auto's premium membership on all three platforms.

Steps to cancel GTA Plus membership for GTA Online on various platforms

PlayStation 5

GTA membership on PlayStation can be canceled through the website or console (Image via PlayStation // Reddit/Kevino11)

If you are on a PlayStation, you can either cancel your GTA Plus membership for GTA Online through their official website or via the console settings itself. Here are the steps for both:

Web

Log in to https://store.playstation.com/. Select Account Profile. Select Subscriptions Management. Under GTA+, select Turn Off Auto-Renew.

Console

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Account. Choose Payment and Subscriptions. Select Game and App Services. Select Grand Theft Auto V Select GTA+ Select Turn Off Auto-renew

Xbox Series X|S

GTA membership on Xbox can be canceled through the website or console (Image via Xbox)

In the Xbox Series X and S, you can cancel your GTA Plus membership for GTA Online through the account settings (on any device or website) or via the console settings. Here are the steps for both methods:

Account

Log in to https://account.microsoft.com/. Select Services & Subscriptions. Navigate to your GTA+ subscription and select Manage. Select "Cancel Subscription."

Console

Go to System Settings. Choose Account. Select Subscriptions. Under Active, select GTA+. Select "Cancel Subscription."

Grand Theft Auto on PC

GTA premium membership on PC can be canceled from the Rockstar Games launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

For PC, you can head to the Rockstar Games Launcher to cancel your GTA Plus membership:

Go to the Rockstar Store page for GTA+. Sign in to your Rockstar Games account. Locate your GTA+ membership. Select the option to cancel or turn off recurring billing.

