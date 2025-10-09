How to play Judgement Day Adversary Mode in GTA Online for up to 4x cash and RP

The special Judgement Day Adversary Mode arrives in GTA Online Halloween Haunts this week (October 9 - 15, 2025). This is a Halloween-related game mode in which one group of players chases the other on custom LCC Sanctuses. This mode was first introduced during Halloween 2022, and made a return in 2023 and 2024 as well.

Here are the steps and other details about how to play Judgement Day Adversary Mode on GTA Online and win up to 4x GTA$ and RP.

Steps to play Judgement Day Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 4x GTA$ and RP

1) Subscribe to GTA+ membership

If you want 4x GTA$ and RP from Judgement Day, you need to purchase GTA+ (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

The Judgement Day Adversary Mode is active in GTA Online this week from October 9 - 15, 2025. This game mode also as a double GTA$ and RP for regular players.

However, if you want to get 4x GTA$ and RP from the Adversary Mode, you need to first subscribe to the GTA+ membership. This can be done by Rockstar Games Launcher, or from the PlayStation or Xbox Stores. Once you purchase the membership, you will then be able to claim even more rewards from Judgement Day.

2) Head to GTA Online and play the Adversary Mode

Open GTA Online to start Judgement Day from the job menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

After purchasing GTA+, you can simply open GTA Online and head to Rockstar Created Jobs from the Online section in the pause menu. There, you will find the Adversary Mode option, where all seven Judgement Day game modes will be available to play.

For non-GTA+ players, it will show that the game mode is offering double GTA$ and RP. Whereas for GTA+ members, it will show that it is rewarding 4x GTA$ and RP.

Basics of Judgement Day Adversary Modes and their locations

In this game mode, you can choose to be either the Hunted or a Rider. The basic gameplay is that the Hunted players must be located by the Riders, riding LCC Sanctuses.

Riders are given infinite lives, thermal vision, heartbeat sense, and the ability to immolate adjacent Hunted, and enhanced damage and health regeneration while on or near their Sanctus.

The Hunted, on the other hand, can only use weapons they find around the map. If they manage to kill a Rider, every other Hunted player who was killed will respawn.

If the Hunted survive for four minutes till dawn, the Riders will no longer have any special skills. At this point, it will be a simple deathmatch between the parties. The Hunted will also win if they run out of the one-minute timer after daybreak. Whereas the Riders will have to eliminate every Hunted before the clock runs out to win.

The Riders will have a Stone Hatchet and a Double-Barreled Shotgun, while the Hunted begin with a pistol, but they can also locate various weapons like pump shotguns and micro SMGs throughout the map.

There are seven locations where the Judgement Day missions can take place in GTA Online:

Judgement Day 1 - Sandy Shores Judgement Day 2 - La Puerta Judgement Day 3 - Cypress Flats Judgement Day 4 - Paleto Bay Judgement Day 5 - Terminal Judgement Day 6 - Mirror Park Judgement Day 7 - Chamberlain Hills

