GTA 6 PlayStation page receives major update

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Oct 09, 2025 08:44 GMT
GTA 6 PlayStation page adds review and ratings section (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 PlayStation page adds review and ratings section (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's product page on PlayStation recently received a major update with a new rating and reviews section. Previously, fans only had the option to wishlist Rockstar's upcoming title through this page. Now, this new rating and review section has the fanbase extremely excited.

On October 8, 2025, a Redditor named JadedPaleontologist0 posted a screenshot on GTA 6's subreddit of the game's PlayStation page showing the new rating and reviews section.

This section showed a rating chart, which will eventually show the percentage of players giving different ratings to the game. The second section had rating filter options based on different game editions. The last part showed that players can sign in to rate and even delete their rating.

It is worth noting that this rating section is currently not available for every region. As of now, it is available on PlayStation's US page. If players want to see this section, they can head to the US website.

Soon after this information surfaced, it went viral as many fans and enthusiasts started discussing it. Some people also speculated that this could mean Rockstar might reveal more information about GTA 6, and possibly even release a third trailer.

These speculations and hype died down when a reputed insider and reporter, GameRoll, replied on the Reddit post that this change was website-wide and not only on GTA 6's product page. This means that the new rating and reviews section has now been added to every other game available on the PlayStation website.

Rockstar Games' next installment will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 26, 2026.

When GTA 6's product page went live on the PlayStation Store website

On May 7, 2025, the GTA 6 product page on PlayStation Store website was made public. This happened a day after Rockstar Games released the game's second trailer and its brand new page on their website, revealing lots of information, screenshots, and artworks.

These two days were massive for Grand Theft Auto fans as they received a second trailer, loads of other new content, and also a PlayStation product page where they could put the game in their wishlist.

In the product page, PlayStation also mentioned the official release date, May 26, 2026. Though many in the community feel that GTA 6 could be further delayed, Rockstar Games have not commented on it.

Edited by Akshat Kabra
