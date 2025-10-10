How to get free Weaponized Tampa in GTA Online with GTA+

This week in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 update (October 9 - 15), you will be able to claim a free Declasse Weaponized Tampa. This is a custom two-door muscle car, featuring a roof-mounted minigun as standard. It can further be modified to equip four front missile launchers, a swiveling dual-gun remote turret, and dual rear mortar launchers.

This vehicle can be purchased by anyone through the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $2,108,050. However, it is completely free to grab for GTA+ members this week. Here is a short guide on how to claim it.

Steps to get Declasse Weaponized Tampa in GTA Online with GTA+

1) Subscribe to GTA+ membership

Get GTA+ membership through Rockstar Games Launcher or your device's store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

First, you need to subscribe to GTA+ through your account. This can either be done by heading to the Rockstar Games Launcher and selecting the GTA+ section from where you can purchase the membership. Console players can head to their respective Store apps, search for the service, and subscribe to it.

GTA+ will give access to the Vinewood Car Club, from where you can claim the free Weaponized Tampa. Apart from that, the membership also gives you $500,000 every month, extra discounts on vehicles, one extra lucky wheel every day, extra rewards in weekly updates, various Rockstar Games titles to play for free, and much more.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 9 - 15, 2025)

2) Open GTA Online and head to Vinewood Car Club

Head to the Vinewood Car Club in the Elysian Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Once you purchase the GTA+ membership, you can open GTA Online and head to the Vinewood Car Club. The club is located down in the Elysian Island in Los Santos, San Andreas, in the former Alpha Mail warehouse.

Though non-GTA+ players can also enter this warehouse and check out the cars, they cannot drive any of them.

3) Enter Vinewood Car Club to claim the special Tampa

Enter the Vinewood Car Club and simply grab the free vehicle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Once you enter the Vinewood Car Club, you will see various cars parked in the warehouse, with the Declasse Weaponized Tampa in the center at the very end.

Simply run towards the vehicle and claim it. After claiming it, you will have the option to directly drive it out of the warehouse and enjoy.

