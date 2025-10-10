How the arrival of GTA 6 might affect GTA+ memberships

With GTA 6's arrival on May 26, 2026, there are question marks around how Rockstar Games will manage or change the GTA+ subscription service. Since the membership mainly offers rewards and discounts on GTA 5 Online, it can be massively affected when the next Grand Theft Auto title releases.

An argument can be made that GTA+ could either be negatively affected or positively affected by GTA 6's release. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Parts of it are also speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Ways in which GTA 6 might affect GTA+ membership

Negative effects

GTA Online traffic could decline, massively affecting GTA+ membership base (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA 6 is one of the most hyped video games of all time. Millions of players are eagerly waiting for May 26, 2026, when the game eventually drops. Hence, it is safe to say that many will start saving money for the game in order to get the best version they possibly can. Some people might even save extra and get a new console just to play the game. Hence, many might cancel their GTA+ memberships for a few months and start saving.

Furthermore, when the game drops, chances are that most players will simply drop GTA Online for a while. Since GTA+ membership primarily offers Online benefits, people might find it useless and cancel the subscription.

Positive effects

Rockstar Games could completely change GTA+ membership and make it worth purchasing for the new game (Image via Rockstar Games)

On the flip side, there are chances that GTA+ membership might skyrocket after GTA 6's release as well. As of now, Rockstar Games has not officially announced how the subscription service will work in the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Chances are that the developers might entirely change the membership benefits, offering exclusive rewards and discounts for the new title as well. Furthermore, if GTA 6 Online also releases a few days after the single-player title, GTA+ could remove GTA 5 Online benefits and offer new exclusive goodies for the new game.

We will simply have to wait and see how Rockstar Games changes GTA+ membership services after their next title releases.

