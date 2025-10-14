UFO Sightseeing event now live for GTA Online Halloween 2025

GTA Online Halloween 2025 celebrations continue as Rockstar Games finally makes UFO Sightseeing event active on their servers. It is a popular event that takes place during October, encouraging players to roam around the map, witness mysterious flying objects, and earn rewards through them.

Here are more details about the now-live UFO Sightseeing event in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 brings UFO Sightseeing event

UFO and aliens have been a mysterious part of GTA 5 and Online. The games have NPCs that believe in aliens and UFOs, cryptic messages in certain locations hinting at their existence, and much more. Hence, almost every year during Halloween, Rockstar Games further teases players by conducting a 20-day UFO Sightseeing event.

During this event, players will have to see and capture pictures of UFOs and send them to Omega through their phones to receive rewards. The event goes on for 20 days, with UFOs spawning in different locations every day. This year, the event begins on October 14 and goes till November 2, 2025. Players will only be able to see the UFOs between 10 pm and 4 am in-game time.

If players get too close to the UFO using a vehicle, its engine will turn off and the UFO will vanish. To respawn the UFO, players will need to join a new session or lobby.

If you are far enough and take a picture to send to Omega, you will receive $15,000 and 1000 RP for every click. Photographing the Zancudo UFO on day ninth will give a bigger reward of $50,000. An additional bonus of $100,000 will also be offered if you manage to click all 26 UFOs in this 20-day event.

Also Read: All UFO locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

Entire calendar for UFO sightings. The time shown is for the IST timezone (Image via GTAweb.eu)

During the first 12 days, a single UFO will appear each day at different locations - the ninth day will be an exception, as two UFOs will spawn, one of which will be a special Zancudo variant.

On days 12, 14, and 15, three UFOs will spawn each day, with day 16 spawning four UFOs instead of three. In the final four days of the event, 14 different UFOs will spawn, bringing the Sightseeing event to a close in GTA Online Halloween 2025.

On the last four days when loads of UFOs appear, players can be abducted by one if they stand under its beam of light. There is a 50% chance that they might spawn inside Fort Zancudo's bunker, where they can claim The Shocker melee weapon and Gray Space Interloper costume.

