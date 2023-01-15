One popular GTA 6 feature that has been requested by many fans of the series is the addition of utilizing gas for vehicles. The main reason this suggestion often flies by is for realism. After all, a sizable portion of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase loves the realistic features of these games and denounces unrealistic content like the Oppressor Mk II.

This article will highlight various social media posts that discuss this topic at length. There is no shortage of people who want to see a feature like vehicles needing gas in GTA 6. However, there are some different conversations to be had regarding the individual posts.

Some GTA 6 fans really want to see a gas feature for vehicles in the next game

Michael @LegacyKillaHD I personally think needing gas enhances gameplay encounters & definitely adds a layer of tension/strategy, same goes with not having a million weapons on you at once BUT striking a balance of realism/fun is extremely important with GTA.



Being wanted for running a red light? Eh. I personally think needing gas enhances gameplay encounters & definitely adds a layer of tension/strategy, same goes with not having a million weapons on you at once BUT striking a balance of realism/fun is extremely important with GTA.Being wanted for running a red light? Eh.

shaun @_Galvantula When they release GTA 6 they should introduce gas siphoning to the game When they release GTA 6 they should introduce gas siphoning to the game

Snarf Asakura @StardustPharaoh It might sound like non sense but I need GTA 6 to have a gas mechanic It might sound like non sense but I need GTA 6 to have a gas mechanic

This series of tweets illustrates some fans' desire to see a gas feature in GTA 6. The first one brings up a point about realism, along with a slight counterargument that not everything in the next game should be realistic (like running a red light giving you a Wanted Level in this example).

Some other users are even hypothesizing about different game mechanics that Rockstar Games could add to this fan-favorite feature. It is far too early to tell what the next game will include at the moment. At the very least, this topic is popular enough to create several discussions on other social media sites like Reddit.

These two Reddit posts all come from the GTA 6 subreddit and deal with a hypothetical gas feature. The first talks about possible RNG involved with stealing cars and not knowing how much fuel is left in them. It's an interesting idea, with the OP of that post even stating that "This could add an element of planning that did not exist before."

The second Reddit post here talks about a compromise between people who want this feature and those who don't. Basically, people who love realism would get a buff of some kind for taking fuel for their car, while others can skip it without any penalty.

It is important to highlight the side of the GTA 6 fanbase that doesn't care about gas-related features.

This post brings up a good question about why some gamers would want this gameplay mechanic in the first place. Naturally, various Redditors have provided their responses, with popular answers from both sides of the argument being highlighted below.

The first comment here is one that supports a gas gameplay mechanic, while the second one mentions how most people wouldn't want it. Unsurprisingly, the first point goes back to the popularity of realism in the Grand Theft Auto series and fans' desire to see more of it in GTA 6.

Rockstar has used a gas feature in a past video game

Body Harvest was a Nintendo 64 game with this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto fans should already know that past games in this series don't include this highly desired realistic feature. Amusingly, another old video game developed by Rockstar (back when they were known as DMA Design) did. The picture posted above this paragraph is from a Nintendo 64 game known as Body Harvest.

It was a 3D game made before Grand Theft Auto III, and it has some similarities to the franchise in terms of incorporating multiple weapons, vehicles (cars, motorcycles, helicopters, etc.), and maps. While the storyline involving an alien invasion is drastically different by comparison, there is a notable feature from this game relevant to this topic, which is fuel.

Players can see how much gas they have left in their vehicles on the bottom right of the screen. If it ran out, they could no longer drive it. Interestingly, some vehicles spawned with low fuel. There weren't any stations to restock on gas, but there were pickups that accomplished that task.

Thus, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect Rockstar Games to put this feature back in GTA 6 with an actual functioning filling station.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to have a feature tied to vehicles and gas? Yes No 0 votes