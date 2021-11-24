5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cars that should feature in GTA 6

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition boasts a great assortment of cars, many of which would make for incredible additions to GTA 6.

From flying beasts and weaponized trucks to futuristic four-wheel drives, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has it all. GTA 6, being perhaps the most talked-about title in the franchise, would undoubtedly require a great collection of cars.

This article talks about five GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cars that should be featured in GTA 6.

Cars from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that need to be in GTA 6

5) Buffalo

As far as looks are concerned, the Buffalo seems to draw inspiration from the 1982 Chevy Camaro and the Acura Integra. On the fast track, the Buffalo leaves many vehicles from its class in the dust.

The car's acceleration is beyond impressive, while its handling always makes a great case for itself. The Buffalo will, indubitably, be well-received in GTA 6.

4) ZR-350

Inspired by the legendary Mazda RX-7 FD, the ZR-350 requires no introduction in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best vehicles featured in not only this particular title, but the entire game.

It is rapid, exceptionally nimble, and incredibly good in the looks department. All in all, it's one of the best cars that GTA 6 could consider bringing back.

3) Hotring Racer

The Hotring Racer is one of the best looking cars from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. While some may think it went a little overboard in the design department, no one can deny that the overall impression is worth the big bucks.

As one of the fastest vehicles from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, it would make for a great addition to GTA 6.

2) SuperGT

The Super GT has been in the news before as one of the most elite vehicles in the game. Boasting incredible acceleration and a very high top speed, the SuperGT was an instant fan-favourite in GTA San Andreas, as it is in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA 6 might feature a great many vehicles, but the likes of this beauty are rare.

1) Infernus

Infernus has been featured in almost every Grand Theft Auto game and seems to be a hit in each one, especially GTA San Andreas. The Definitive Edition, too, boasts this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

It is fast, nimble and exceptionally good at handling tricky corners with ease. All in all, it would make for a wicked and classic asset to be included in GTA 6.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider