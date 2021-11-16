How many missions are in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

There are over a hundred missions in GTA San Andreas, the most in the entire series.

Players might ask themselves how many do they have to get through to complete the game. It turns out that GTA San Andreas has both mandatory and optional missions. If the player wants to finish the story, they must get through all the mandatory ones.

It's a good idea to progress through the plot in GTA San Andreas. After a certain number of missions, players can unlock new areas to explore. Otherwise, they will gain a wanted level if they trespass elsewhere. Here's what players need to know about the missions in this game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: How many missions are there?

This article will be divided into multiple categories, including mandatory and optional missions. GTA San Andreas is a huge game for its time, so there is a lot to unpack here.

Main story missions

There are 86 story missions in the game since 14 of them are completely optional. To put it into perspective, there are more GTA San Andreas missions than there are GTA 5 missions. The latter only has 69-79 in total, which is one of the smallest in the series.

GTA San Andreas players will travel between different regions. From the city landscape of Los Santos to the rural countryside, each of these story missions takes advantage of its locations. For example, over at the desert wasteland of Bone County, CJ has to steal a jetpack from a military base.

Optional missions

There are 14 optional story missions in GTA San Andreas. This isn't counting random side activities like Paramedics. Instead, it covers missions that contain story characters, such as Wu Zi Mu and the Triads.

Below are the optional missions for GTA San Andreas:

Zero missions (Air Raid, Supply Lines, New Model Army)

(Air Raid, Supply Lines, New Model Army) Cesar Vialpando missions (Zeroing In, Test Drive, Custom Fast Tracks, Puncture Wounds)

(Zeroing In, Test Drive, Custom Fast Tracks, Puncture Wounds) Four Dragons casino missions (Architectural Espionage, Key to Her Heart, Dam and Blast, Cop Wheels, Up, Up and Away!, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's)

(Architectural Espionage, Key to Her Heart, Dam and Blast, Cop Wheels, Up, Up and Away!, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's) Driving missions (Back to School)

Once the player gets to Las Venturas, the Triads need help setting up their casino. They have the longest string of optional side missions in the game. Players can decide if they want to complete any of these missions. Most players tend to avoid Zero since he offers some of the hardest ones.

Side missions

These missions refer to side activities that have nothing to do with the storyline. GTA San Andreas players can finish them to earn bonus rewards. There is a lot to cover, so here are the available side missions:

Exports and Imports

Vehicular missions (Paramedics, Firefighters, Vigilantes, etc.)

(Paramedics, Firefighters, Vigilantes, etc.) Vehicular challenges (BMX, NRG-500, Lowrider, etc.)

(BMX, NRG-500, Lowrider, etc.) Stadium events (Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas)

(Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas) Race tournaments (Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas)

(Los Santos, San Fierro, Las Venturas) Marathons (Beat the Cock)

(Beat the Cock) Freight and Trucking

Valet Parking

Courrier

Quarry

Unlike most story missions, these can be repeated at any time.

Gang wars

Technically speaking, Gang Wars is not a story mission in GTA San Andreas. It's a violent activity where players can regain territory. However, the final missions will only be unlocked if the player takes part in the Gang Wars. They need to have 35% of Los Santos under their control.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu