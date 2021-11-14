How to get the jetpack in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Players are eagerly anticipating the jetpack in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. In the original game, the jetpack was unlike any vehicle in the entire series. Players could fly without all the drawbacks of a helicopter or plane. They didn't have to worry about crashing into buildings. It allowed for open-world exploration like no other vehicle, especially with more straightforward controls.

With the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, players should know how to get a jetpack. There are two methods they can use, one of which is significantly easier. Once players get access to the jetpack, the sky is the limit for them. It's one of the most iconic vehicles in the entire series, and for a good reason.

Locating a jetpack in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has two methods to obtain a jetpack. The first one is completing a story mission, which doesn't happen until much later. Another way is using a cheat, but it will disable achievements. Players should keep that in mind before they use cheats.

Complete the mission "Black Project"

This is the most traditional way to get a jetpack. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has a mission known as the Black Project. The players have to infiltrate a government base and steal a jetpack. It's not going to be easy since the place is heavily guarded at night.

It's going to be a while before this mission is available. The Black Project mission shows up in the Las Venturas section of the game. At this point, players will finally have explored every location on the map. It's only fair to reward them with an easier way to do so.

Players can also use cheats

Players can also use cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. This is by far the easiest method to obtain a jetpack. Players can do it at the beginning of the game rather than wait until Las Venturas.

Below are the specific cheats for each platform:

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right

: LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right PC: ROCKETMAN

However, cheats will disable the achievement system in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players need to weigh in on the costs of their decision. If they prefer a casual playstyle, then cheats are an excellent way to spice up the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

