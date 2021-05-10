GTA 6 leaks: List of all leaks and rumors that have surfaced so far

GTA 6 has been one of the gaming community's favorite topics to discuss in the last few years. The game, without so much as a single promotional image, has drummed up hype and anticipation reserved only for massive film blockbusters like Star Wars.

Naturally, fans have their eyes peeled for any sort of information regarding the existence of GTA 6. Rockstar Games are yet to confirm or deny its existence in development, perhaps in a bid not to jump the proverbial shark.

However, the internet is rife with all sorts of "leaks" and speculation. While most of the leaks do not have much credibility, given their anonymous nature, they make for interesting speculation.

GTA 6 rumors and leaks that have caught the fans' attention

Project AMERICAS

Speculation about a new GTA game always begins with its primary game world or map. To that end, one of the biggest rumors that has been doing the rounds since 2018 has been the existence of GTA 6 under the name "Project AMERICAS" at Rockstar Games.

The name has led many fans to speculate that regions in Southern America will also be part of the game world, perhaps as two different open-world hubs.

Rockstar are yet to confirm or deny this rumor, but it has emerged as one of the more credible leaks on the internet.

Many fans have assumed that Rio de Janeiro (which Rockstar previously visited in Max Payne 3) could serve as the primary inspiration for GTA 6. It will be interesting to see whether the studio decides to go down that route.

Improved AI and NPCs

A patent filed by Take-Two points for smarter NPCs in GTA 6

This is not much of a "leak" as it is pretty public information. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games recently patented technology for their future games. The patent detailed improved AI behavior such as unique quirks to NPCs according to their profession and much more nuanced police behavior.

This is an extremely positive sign for GTA fans as it shows that Rockstar are far from complacent regarding their game design and are still looking to improve. The franchise already boasts some of the most intelligent AI ever seen in video games, and it will be interesting to see what GTA 6 brings to the table in this regard.

"Leaked" maps

A number of GTA 6 map screenshots have made their way onto the internet (Image via Imgur)

4chan has been ground zero for many "leaks" and rumors, and such has been true for GTA 6 as well. A number of map screenshots have made their way onto the internet, and most of them have some semblance of consistency.

While these leaks are interesting, to say the least, Rockstar are unlikely to respond to them. While 4chan has previously leaked major parts of the map for Red Dead Redemption, such instances are still the outlier and not the norm.