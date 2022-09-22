GTA 6 leaks show immense potential for what could be an amazing game

Although the GTA 6 leaks were premature, there's no denying that the game has an amazing amount of potential to be an all-time great. The first thing worth noting here is the recent mega-leak offers content that is subject to change. Hence, players shouldn't assume that the final product will look identical to what was shown.

It's important not to blindly presume that the game's graphics is going to look terrible. The final product is going to be substantially more visually pleasing than what players saw in the leaks. Moreover, the game has already shown some promise in its gameplay.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Recent GTA 6 leaks show an unfinished game, yet some aspects look pretty fun

GTA 6 has the potential to be a great offering (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, due to legal restrictions, clips or images from the recent leak can't be shown here. Readers who wish to check them out should know that they are bountiful on YouTube and other social media websites. With that out of the way, it's time to discuss some promising aspects of what was shown in the leaked content.

At its core, GTA 6 still seems to be the Grand Theft Auto that fans know and love. Some familiar features have returned, such as:

Drive-bys (which seem to have been enhanced greatly)

Robberies

Wanted Levels

Clubs

Multiple protagonists (Jason and Lucia)

Vice City

An open world to explore (including numerous enterable interiors)

Weapon wheel

Humor that's on-brand for Rockstar Games

Of course, the leaks also suggest that the game has made several strides in terms of improvements. For example, there appears to be a new feature related to carrying bodies shown in one of the GTA 6 leaks.

GTA 6 will have two main protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The gameplay in the next title seems pretty smooth for the most part. Bugs were seen in some of the clips, but that's to be expected in a game that's still in development.

While it's understandable that some gamers have been disappointed with Rockstar lately, that doesn't mean the next game is doomed to fail. Something like the GTA Trilogy bombing hard isn't great, but that offering was primarily outsourced to a non-Rockstar Games studio. Moreover, GTA 6's graphics will get better in time, and some of the more egregious bugs will likely be fixed too.

Rockstar Games is working hard on the title (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games, the same studio that made Red Dead Redemption 2 — a legendary game from 2018 — is making this title. So it's unlikely to be a failure; this is also a notion the leaks bolster. The early sneak peek shows great potential for the next title, which will likely be more like Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA Trilogy.

An insane amount of hype was generated by those leaks. It should be no surprise that GTA 6 was trending and continues to see thousands of discussions daily. It might be years until players can finally play the next installment; however, it'll definitely be worth it.

