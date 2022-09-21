Uncharted 4 pre-alpha shows why GTA 6 early build shouldn't be judged in terms of graphics

As the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak does its rounds on the internet, Kurt Margenau, a veteran video game director who has co-directed many critically and commercially successful titles, shared a video showcasing an early build sequence from Uncharted 4.
He posted a video in celebration of #blocktober, a trend wherein game developers share early builds of popular games they have worked on, before presenting what the games looked like in the developmental stage.
The post was also noticed by the GTA community after fans chastised Rockstar Games for how horrible the leaked gameplay looked, not realizing that it was merely an early build of the game.
GTA fans should look at early builds of other AAA games such as Uncharted 4 before commenting on the leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage
Kurt Margenau's tweets, along with others, have started this conversation in the community on how video games go through different artistic and technical stages before they are released to fans.
Although Kurt did not expressly target GTA fans with his tweet, they can certainly learn from the post that making a game requires a lot of time and involves various stages of development.
How has the community reacted to this post?
The tweets are an example of how fans have appreciated the post and have recognized them as a way to show Grand Theft Auto fans that Rockstar Games are not at fault. Many fans even see the entire #blocktober trend as a way to support Rockstar Games during these tough times.
One user further pointed out that it is absurd to think Rockstar Games would launch GTA 6 in its early build stage, especially since they have previously developed critically acclaimed games that are artistically and technically amazing.
Another user pointed out that it's weird that so many Grand Theft Auto fans are blaming Rockstar Games for the quality while the leaked clip clearly shows the game in its early stages:
This user opined that GTA fans are probably trolling, which is a possibility as many fans are upset with Rockstar Games for not showing them any kind of trailer or teaser for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.
Several users went on to show their appreciation to the developers for posting the behind-the-scenes footage:
Through their tweets, the community has expressed their appreciation for game developers' sharing what their games look like through the development stages.
Users also noted how informative these videos can be for beginner video game developers looking to develop their own games.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki