Breaking Bad creator had planned a GTA-like video game adaptation

According to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, he briefly considered adapting his popular series into a GTA-style video game. Grand Theft Auto is to video games what Breaking Bad is to television shows, which is why such an idea might have had the potential to be quite profitable.

In the most recent "Inside the Gilliverse" podcast, Gilligan revealed that there had been several different Breaking Bad video game concepts over the years. This reportedly also included concepts for a PlayStation VR experience.

Breaking Bad creator reveals how he made plans for a GTA-style game

As discovered by Twitter user jane (@gigajane), S3E15 of "Inside the Gilliverse" features Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould discussing their ideas for a GTA-styled game. This was in response to a question from the live chat audience, where someone asked if there would ever be a Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul video game similar to Grand Theft Auto.

"I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know of Grand Theft Auto and I remember saying to the guys that are off running Apple now, who said yes originally to Breaking Bad, 'Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can't you have like a module, can there be like a Breaking Bad?' Still makes sense to me. That never came to fruition."

Gilligan continued by claiming that despite writing three or four separate video games, none of them were ever brought to fruition. In light of this, he advised fans not to be too excited for a Breaking Bad video game, mentioning that they wouldn't want to make something like the infamous ET Atari game.

Breaking Bad concluded over a decade ago in 2013 and is regarded as one of the finest television shows in history, if not the best. Better Call Saul, the currently running prequel series, will finish next week, on August 15. Meanwhile, the Grand Theft Auto series continues to rule the video game market thanks to massive sales of GTA 5.

This year, the game received a new generation port for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the number of players has been reported to have slightly increased. This new surge in popularity is also due to the recently released Criminal Enterprises DLC, which has revitalized GTA Online with some much-needed improvements.

GTA Online has evolved rapidly over the years, though it hasn't kept up with pop culture trends as rapidly as games like Fortnite. There is still a chance—albeit remote—of a future collaboration with a TV show like Breaking Bad.

