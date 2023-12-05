GTA 6 official press release: Everything revealed by Rockstar Games in new game release

Rockstar has finally unveiled the official trailer for GTA 6, the highly anticipated open-world game. Undoubtedly, the GTA 6 trailer is garnering considerable acclaim, and fans are particularly pleased with the visual benchmarks set by Rockstar. Clocking in at a duration of one minute and 31 seconds, the trailer comprehensively showcases the myriad details that Rockstar plans to bring to eager fans.

Additionally, Take-Two Interactive issued the official press release for GTA 6 on December 4, 2023. This press release offers some insights into the upcoming GTA game and the supported platforms. This article provides a comprehensive overview of everything disclosed by Rockstar Games in both the official GTA 6 trailer and the accompanying press release.

Important details mentioned in the official press release of GTA 6

According to the official press release, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While a specific release date has not yet been disclosed, the game is slated for a 2025 debut. The press release emphasizes Rockstar's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming and promises players an unprecedented level of immersion.

Sam Houser, the Founder of Rockstar Games, stated:

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,”

The upcoming installment not only promises to be a visual spectacle but also aims to deliver a compelling storyline. The press release reveals that Grand Theft Auto 6 unfolds in the state of Leonida (based in Florida), featuring the vibrant streets of Vice City.

Features revealed in the GTA 6 trailer

GTA 6 unfolds in the state of Leonida (Image via Rockstar)

The latest GTA 6 official trailer has been released on YouTube. Beyond its captivating visuals, the trailer provides insights into characters, lifestyles, gang activities, and heists.

Lucia is the first female protagonist (Image via Rockstar)

Beginning with a shot of a vivid sunset over Vice City, the trailer introduces Lucia, the first female protagonist of the game. Subsequently, it unveils the modern-day Miami lifestyle, showcasing activities such as beach outings, boating, swamps, and street races in a spectacular manner.

The nightlife of Vice City (Image via Rockstar)

The glimpse into the nightlife of Vice City is particularly noteworthy, featuring night racing, club scenes, and strip clubs. Social media and livestreams also play a role, hinting at the inclusion of influencers and celebrity personalities within the game.

Lucia and this new character will collaborate as partners (Image via Rockstar)

Towards the trailer's conclusion, a second male protagonist is revealed, but his name remains undisclosed. Lucia and this new character will collaborate as partners, wreaking havoc in Vice City. A police chase is also showcased, adding to the anticipation.

Weazel News, previously seen in Grand Theft Auto 5, also makes an appearance. Unlike the radio snippets in the previous game, Grand Theft Auto 6 seems set to feature live, in-game broadcasts providing updates on the ongoing activities in Vice City.

The trailer concludes with bikers taking control of Vice City streets, seemingly indicating the presence of rival gangs. The final scene features both protagonists gearing up for a robbery, entering a store, and setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating gaming experience.

