“15 years away”: GTA 6 trends on Twitter again as fans react with anger and disappointment

The status of GTA 6 has become an object of ridicule among fans. It has reportedly been stuck in development hell for a while, and no announcements have been made about it.

Fans took to Twitter yet again to express their displeasure with the situation. As a result, the never-ending cycle of GTA 6 appearing on the trending page and fans being dismayed by the lack of news continues.

GTA 6 fans express annoyance at lack of news, game trends on Twitter

tay tay @Green_Bee00 Gta 6 trending and we still 15 years away from seeing it Gta 6 trending and we still 15 years away from seeing it https://t.co/v02sp7S0Jn

Every time GTA 6 trends on Twitter for no reason, excited fans end up getting frustrated by the lack of any relevant information. Several people use the tag "#GTA6" on something that's not even related to the game. Sometimes, it's related to another title from the series, but the tag is still there.

This makes the game appear on the Trending tab on Twitter. Anxious fans check it out, hoping to finally see some sort of an announcement or official news for the game. They don't find any, become frustrated, and use the tag once more, and this cycle continues.

Shadow Hyperion @HyperionShadow @Green_Bee00 More like @RockstarGames is refusing to go through with it until interest levels in GTA VI is high enough to satisfy them. OR they get tired of milking GTA Online which should be a stand alone game, whichever comes first. @Green_Bee00 More like @RockstarGames is refusing to go through with it until interest levels in GTA VI is high enough to satisfy them. OR they get tired of milking GTA Online which should be a stand alone game, whichever comes first.

It has been said repeatedly that Rockstar isn't likely to release a new game for the series until GTA Online gets irrelevant. The massively multiplayer game still brings in billions in revenue, which is why it sees frequent updates every now and then.

By now, most fans believe it is a cash cow that Rockstar simply won't give up unless there's a massive dip in popularity. They also claim that the release of GTA 6 is being delayed because of this game.

𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝟗𝟗𝟗💿 @KidHamas When GTA 6 is trending for 100th time for no reason. When GTA 6 is trending for 100th time for no reason. https://t.co/4comHgW5BH

Fans have been responding to the situation with hilarious comments and videos. This is a common occurrence that will almost certainly happen again in the near future. It will go on until GTA 6 is actually announced by Rockstar.

The above video has been reposted by many users, most of whom are jokingly calling it a gameplay video for the much-awaited game.

BeardedBeauty95 @Simon1995Ward The day #GTA6 is actually released no one will believe it… #trending again smh. The day #GTA6 is actually released no one will believe it… #trending again smh.

It has been nearly a decade without Rockstar releasing a new game for the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Fans have often joked about how they will be senile by the time a sequel finally hits the stores.

SOL @_Sol585_NY It's official #GTA6 will drop in 2056 lol DAMN! It's official #GTA6 will drop in 2056 lol DAMN!

Many fans have jokingly stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 might not come out before several more decades. It remains to be seen what happens of this much-awaited game and if Rockstar will respond to all these "queries".

