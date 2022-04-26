GTA 6 will apparently look really good with the RAGE9 engine

A new leak has stated that GTA 6 will look ahead of its time thanks to the game's engine (RAGE9). Sadly, there are a few screenshots or videos proving these statements. All of this information is based on a French journalist's tweet, who mentioned that he got positive feedback on it.

Rockstar's latest mainline Grand Theft Auto games have always looked great for their time. GTA 6 will likely continue that trend, although it is unknown how much better it will be than its contemporaries.

Note: RAGE stands for Rockstar Advanced Game Engine.

GTA 6 leak suggests that the game will look incredible thanks to the RAGE9 engine

Chris’ Klippel @Chris_Klippel Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. https://t.co/v2DVSS4lMJ

Here is a translated version of the tweet (translated via Google Translate):

"Obviously, the new version of the graphics engine of #RockstarGames (RAGE9) which will be used for #GTA6 is likely to be quite incredible. I was able to get very positive feedback, we really shouldn't be disappointed on this point. We are talking about an engine ahead of its time."

It is worth mentioning that there are no confirmed release dates for GTA 6. Similarly, there are no credible leaks talking about when gamers can expect to get more news or announcements on the highly anticipated title.

It would not be unreasonable if the game did end up looking great, but gamers should keep their expectations in check until more is officially revealed.

Other GTA 6 news

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI https://t.co/jMx0h2neEf

The title made a brief appearance on Twitch, although it used a generic fan logo. It is not a real category at the moment, so one should not expect to see leaked footage on Twitch right now. Twitch takes photos from Internet Game Database (IGDB) for video game covers, and IGDB is an open platform that anybody can edit.

The exact one used on Twitch for that category was a very popular fan logo that has been circulating on the Internet for years now. As of right now, there is currently no official logo for this title.

On a similar note, there has been a spike in GTA 6 ads all over YouTube in recent weeks. It should go without saying, but they are entirely fake and often have bogus download links that people should not click on. The footage used in these ads comes from various recent games and trailers, as well as modded GTA 5 gameplay.

The above video is just one example of these questionable advertisements. Like with the Twitch category, one won't find any genuine footage here.

One website owned by Take-Two games known as "gtavi.com" was about to expire soon, but they renewed it so that it will now expire on May 12, 2024. It does not necessarily confirm that new gameplay will be shown in the near future. In this case, Take-Two likely wanted to keep the website as it will be relevant once the game is finally revealed.

It is not shown in the above Reddit post, but this GTA 6 website's contact information indicates that the organization that owns it is Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Curious gamers can verify this by looking up "gtavi.com" on WHOIS.

