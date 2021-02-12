GTA is a famous action-adventure game series enjoyed by players around the world, and GTA Chinatown Wars and GTA Liberty City Stories are two of the Rockstar titles which are not so popular in the gaming world.

There are many GTA titles that are available across a lot of different platforms. Out of the all the GTA titles, only five of them can be enjoyed on mobile gaming platforms. GTA Chinatown Wars and GTA Liberty City Stories are two such titles.

Both are open-world games filled with adventurous missions that players enjoy completing. They have good graphics and support controllers.

Image via My Playstation Wallapers

GTA Chinatown Wars follows the story of Huang Lee and his incredible story of revenge. There are many side missions that players can enjoy whenever they want.

Image via JEUXACTU (YouTube)

GTA Liberty City Stories is an underrated title which has a good storyline. The game revolves around gang wars and establishing dominance. The missions in this Rockstar title are streamlined to make it more compatible with Android devices.

GTA Chinatown Wars vs GTA Liberty City Stories: Which game takes up lesser space on Android devices?

As per the information given on the Google Play Store, the download size of GTA Chinatown Wars is 0.92 GB and the download size of GTA Liberty City Stories is 2 GB. So, it can be clearly concluded that GTA Chinatown Wars takes up lesser space on Android devices.

GTA Chinatown Wars requires Android 7.0 and up, and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. GTA Liberty City Stories, on the other hand, requires Android 4.0 and up, and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can download GTA Chinatown Wars by clicking on this link.

Players can download GTA Liberty City Stories by clicking on this link.

