GTA Online's weekly update makes Brioso R/A HSW upgrades accessible to all next-gen players

GTA Online became a stand-alone product with the launch of Expanded and Enhanced. However, the next-gen version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S made the game quite exclusive, not even allowing PC players to enjoy it. The game has seen even more exclusivity added via the GTA + membership service.

The Plus membership service promised to give its members monthly rewards, bonuses, and discounts. This is the second month of service, and the HSW Grotti Brioso R/A has arrived with it. It was only available for Plus members for the first week. However, this weekly update has made the compact available for all next-gen players.

All GTA Online next-gen players can now buy the Brioso R/A

As stated above, GTA+ members get to buy and use the car a week before it is made available for all other players. The same was done when the Principe Deveste Eight was released for next-gen. The Expanded and Enhanced version of the game came with 9 HSW eligible cars. Five were brand new and exclusive to the version, while four were taken from the existing lot.

Only Next-gen players can buy, drive, and race HSW vehicles. There are a total of 11 cars now and the Brioso R/A is the latest addition.

Brioso R/A HSW Variant

The Grotti Brioso R/A was added to GTA Online via the Cunning Stunts update in 2016. However, the car recently received a lot of love and was made eligible for HSW upgrades. The car is quite ordinary without the HSW upgrades and costs just $155K at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The car is based on the Fiat 500 Abart and incorporates a few elements from Suzuki Swift. It is a two-door compact car that is quite zippy and can tackle corners very well. However, owing to the weird center of gravity, it is quite fishtaily at high speeds. Landing after jumps and minor bumps is also a hassle.

The HSW upgrade for the Brioso R/A costs a whopping $1.1 million. However, the upgrades also propel the car to speeds of up to 200.77 kmph (124.75 mph). This makes the car the fastest one available in the compacts class. It also stands on number 13th among all cars in the next-gen version.

On the customization front, the car is quite good. There are loads of options to choose from. The car can truly be made into any unique version the user wants. The HSW eligibility lets Brioso users choose from four HSW liveries and two HSW spoilers.

Even though the car is cool, it doesn't make sense for players to own one. GTA+ members should own one as the HSW upgrade is free for them. Other next-gen players can probably do without it. No one really races compacts anymore and the car doesn't stand a chance against the S95, weaponized Ignus, Turismo Classic, and Deveste Eight. Spending $1.1 million plus separate upgrades might be worth it for only collectors.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mayank Shete