GTA fans want Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul in future title

GTA fans enjoy well-written games, movies, and TV shows, including both entries from the Breaking Bad universe. Recently, Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad, has been hogging the spotlight. Its gripping storyline, coupled with spectacular performances, deserves nothing less.

Fans, however, were a little sad to see Tony Dalton's character Lalo Salamanca killed off in the Point and Shoot episode. He was a fan favorite, and the crowd wanted to see more of him.

While the actor received endless praise for his performance, a Rockstar Games insider's tweet started a movement.

Lalo Salamanca would make a great addition to GTA roster

Ben @videotech_ Better Call Saul was brilliant, Sam Houser should consider hiring Tony Dalton behind Lalo Salamanca in a future GTA title. His acting is one of the best in TV and film.

Rockstar insider BenT recently tweeted how much he loved this season of Better Call Saul. So much so that he said Sam Houser should seriously consider using Tony Dalton in a GTA game.

Ben also mentioned that Dalton is one of the best actors in TV and film.

The Breaking Bad universe is similar to GTA in more ways than one. A very identical tell is the way both series kill characters off.

Like Lalo, many other fan-favorite characters were eliminated just as fans began to get attached to them.

Ben @videotech_ @Doonishsan I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE

Grand Theft Auto is also known to do this, and fans can easily list a few like Lance Vance, Roman Bellic, and Trevor Phillips, among others. Lalo's look on the show has a slight resemblance to Phillips, too.

Hilariously, Ben breathed a sigh of relief when other fans also saw the similarities.

Madtitan @Madtitan2850355 @videotech_ I'd imagine firstly, Rockstar would have to get over their aversion to hiring recognizable Hollywood names in their games. At least for certain side characters as opposed to the protagonist(s), then it would be fascinating to see as certain actors could elevate their stories.

The above user came up with a great point that most fans will agree with. His tweet emphasized the fact that Rockstar rarely features top Hollywood stars in its games. The most notable to date was Samuel. L. Jackson as Officer Tenpenny in San Andreas.

Madtitan also noted that experienced actors would add lots of depth to the story, not just hype.

Much @Much118x @videotech_ I was just thinking how I'd love to see Tony in a Naughty Dog project or in the TLOU show. The guy is insanely talented.

A few users also mentioned how Tony Dalton would fit perfectly in a The Last of Us TV show. Fans reiterated that he would be a snug fit for the role of the main antagonist, David.

Stuart Lugsden  @AGuyWhoTweet5 @videotech_ @Daltontony was the second best thing about Hawkeye because he's so likeable. Hell yeah Sam Houser get him in a future title.

MCU fans are also familiar with Dalton's work as he appeared as Jack Duquesne in the Hawkeye TV series. This makes Dalton an actor with fans in multiple universes like GTA, Breaking Bad, MCU, and The Last of Us.

Jennycat05 @Jennycat05 @videotech_ Sometimes I like to imagine a Rockstar game where Vince Gilligan is one of the writers. It would be a masterpiece.

The writer of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan, also got a shoutout. Fans imagined what a masterpiece of a game he would have written if he had worked at Rockstar.

Selim @SelimSahin15 @videotech_ id love a lalo gta protagonist

Multiple GTA fans pictured Tony's Salamanca as the protagonist, antagonist, and side character in the series.

The similarities between the Breaking Bad and GTA universes are endless. Hence, thinking of casting Lalo Salamanca in the latter isn't an absurd thought. Rockstar's upcoming title is already surrounded by hype, and adding Dalton would increase it tenfold.

TV and movie actors crossing over to games is not bizarre, as recently, Giancarlo Esposito was the voice actor for the main antagonist in Far Cry 6. He played the role of Gus in the Breaking Bad universe.

