GTA III on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

It has been 19 and a half years since GTA III was released, and mobile gamers still like to revisit the game. Even if the game does not have the popularity of the other major GTA titles, players can play it for some fun.

Since GTA III is an open-world game, it gives players the freedom to explore the dark underworld and be a part of the criminal empire in Liberty City. Players can navigate the diverse maps and islands of the game by walking or using vehicles.

The game follows a theme of revenge, with the silent protagonist Claude. The storyline is interwoven with missions that players can complete. Players also have the choice to take part in exciting side activities that GTA III has to offer.

GTA III is played from a third-person perspective, and the ambiance of the game is dark and gritty. Players can customize the controls or use Bluetooth or USB controllers if they are not comfortable with the touch-screen controls.

GTA III on Android and iOS

Players who want to try out GTA III on Android and iOS devices must keep in mind the following information:

iOS

As per Apple App Store, GTA III is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 4

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPod Touch 4th Generation

iPod Touch 5th Generation

iPod Touch 6th Generation

iPad Mini 1

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad 2

iPad 1st Generation

iPad 2nd Generation

iPad 3rd Generation

iPad 4th Generation

iPad Air 1

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

Note: Players must note that the later versions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad can all run GTA III smoothly.

The file size of the game is 738.2 MB. Players also have to pay $4.99 for purchasing GTA III.

Download it from here.

Android

The Android version of GTA III is 1.3 GB. The game is compatible with Android 7.0 version and above. Players need to pay INR 121 for the game.

Download it from here.

