GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

To mark the 10th anniversary of GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games decided to port it to the mobile gaming platform. It is one of the five Grand Theft Auto titles that players can enjoy on their Android and iOS devices.
The essence of the 1980s is brilliantly captured in this game. Players can explore the open world by walking around or roaming in fancy cars. GTA Vice City has many missions to offer and follows the fascinating story of how a man reached the top of the criminal world.
The graphics of the GTA Vice City have been updated with lighting enhancements, especially for mobile devices. The game also gives players the choice to use a Bluetooth or USB controller when playing if they are not comfortable with touch screen controls.
GTA Vice City on Android and iOS
GTA Vice City enthusiasts who are keen on playing the game on mobile devices must know the following requirements:
iOS
As per Apple App Store, GTA Vice City is compatible with the following devices:
- iPhone 4
- iPhone 4s
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPod Touch 4th Generation
- iPod Touch 5th Generation
- iPod Touch 6th Generation
- iPad Mini 1
- iPad Mini 2
- iPad Mini 3
- iPad Mini 4
- iPad 2
- iPad 1st Generation
- iPad 2nd Generation
- iPad 3rd Generation
- iPad 4th Generation
- iPad Air 1
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Pro
Note: Needless to say, the later versions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad are all compatible with GTA Vice City.
The download size of the game is 1.2 GB, and players are required to pay $4.99/₹449 for buying the title.
Download it from here.
Android
Android 7.0 version and above is required if players want to run GTA Vice City smoothly. Its download size is 1.5 GB, and players must pay $4.99/₹121 for buying it.
Download it from here.
