GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

To mark the 10th anniversary of GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games decided to port it to the mobile gaming platform. It is one of the five Grand Theft Auto titles that players can enjoy on their Android and iOS devices.

The essence of the 1980s is brilliantly captured in this game. Players can explore the open world by walking around or roaming in fancy cars. GTA Vice City has many missions to offer and follows the fascinating story of how a man reached the top of the criminal world.

GTA Vice City follows the journey of a man to the top of the criminal world (Image via ThirstyHyena (YouTube))

The graphics of the GTA Vice City have been updated with lighting enhancements, especially for mobile devices. The game also gives players the choice to use a Bluetooth or USB controller when playing if they are not comfortable with touch screen controls.

Also read: GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

GTA Vice City on Android and iOS

GTA Vice City enthusiasts who are keen on playing the game on mobile devices must know the following requirements:

iOS

As per Apple App Store, GTA Vice City is compatible with the following devices:

Advertisement

iPhone 4

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPod Touch 4th Generation

iPod Touch 5th Generation

iPod Touch 6th Generation

iPad Mini 1

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad 2

iPad 1st Generation

iPad 2nd Generation

iPad 3rd Generation

iPad 4th Generation

iPad Air 1

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

Note: Needless to say, the later versions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad are all compatible with GTA Vice City.

The download size of the game is 1.2 GB, and players are required to pay $4.99/₹449 for buying the title.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA Vice City for iOS devices in 2021

Android

Android 7.0 version and above is required if players want to run GTA Vice City smoothly. Its download size is 1.5 GB, and players must pay $4.99/₹121 for buying it.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies