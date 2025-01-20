GTA Liberty City Stories early build leak: Everything known so far

The past few years have witnessed some of the biggest GTA leaks, and it looks like Rockstar Games isn’t going to get a break anytime soon. A new Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories leak has reportedly surfaced on the internet, containing early builds of the game, never-seen-before artwork, and possibly some sensitive data not meant for public viewing.

This article discusses everything we know about the leak so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

GTA Liberty City Stories leak: All you need to know

1) When was the GTA Liberty City Stories leak first reported?

On January 19, 2025, Grand Theft Auto community member @NationalPepper posted on X, claiming that someone had leaked two PSP builds of Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories. According to them, here are the two leaked versions of the game circulating on the internet at the moment:

ULUX-80146 V0.01 - 26.07.2005 - no original EBOOT, just data

ULUX-80146 V0.02 - 01.09.2005 - fully playable debug build

The key thing to notice here is that both versions are supposedly from 2005 — the same year the game was released for the Sony PSP.

While @NationalPepper didn’t share where the leaked files were posted, fan account @MGgames100 claimed to have seen the leaked files posted on the GTA Wiki website:

A screenshot of MGgames100's post (Image via X)

2) What else was found in the supposed GTA Liberty City Stories leak?

Another Grand Theft Auto community member @Ash_735 reported that the community managed to get their hands on some old loading screens from the leaked files:

“From today’s LCS earlier build leaks, we’ve got the early versions of the loading screens, even featuring a completely different design for one character.”

3) GTA Liberty City Stories leak: Could it be legit?

At the time of writing this article, Rockstar Games has not commented on the situation. While the links for these builds are currently available on the internet, their authenticity is yet to be confirmed by the developers.

Readers are advised to take the leak with a grain of salt as its legitimacy cannot be proven at this point. However, the same thing cannot be said for the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas source code leak.

Everything to know about the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas source code leak

On December 5, 2024, a Grand Theft Auto San Andreas source code surfaced on the internet. At first, many in the gaming community believed it to be real. However, it was later outed as a fake, as reported by @PliskinDev, who also noted ransomware in the files.

The leak was reported at a time when fans were waiting for new information about the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.

