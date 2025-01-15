GTA 5 takes the crown of the most-watched video game of 2024, as per a report

Despite being released in 2023, GTA 5 upholds its popularity. From casual gamers to hardcore content creators, everybody has mutual love and passion for the title. While there are many other games popular in the market, it looks like Rockstar’s decade-old title entertained a lot of people last year. According to a recent report by Stream Hatchet, Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the most-watched games of 2024 across all live-servicing platforms.

Read on to learn more about GTA 5’s dominance in 2024 as per the report.

GTA 5 leaves Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Minecraft behind: Report

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stream Hatchet shared the rankings of the top 10 most watched video games of 2024 across all live-streaming platforms, including Twitch, and GTA 5 was found to be at the top of the list. The Rockstar’s open-world Grand Theft Auto title managed to surpass views of other popular titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Call of Duty Warzone.

Here is a brief break-down of the top 10 most-watched video games as per the report, including the total number of hours each got last year:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 2 billion hours

– 2 billion hours League of Legends – 1.8 billion hours

– 1.8 billion hours VALORANT – 1.1 billion hours

– 1.1 billion hours Counter-Strike – 988 million hours

– 988 million hours Fortnite – 809 million hours

– 809 million hours Minecraft – 753 million hours

– 753 million hours Dota 2 – 677 million hours

– 677 million hours Mobile Legends – 562 million hours

– 562 million hours Call of Duty Warzone – 455 million hours

– 455 million hours Garena Free Fire – 442 million hours

The month of December 2024 reportedly saw GTA 5 dominate on live-streaming platforms. According to another report by Stream Hatchet, the Rockstar title got 189 million views, making it the most-watched video game title, again leaving behind other popular titles like Fortnite and Minecraft:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 189 million hours

– 189 million hours League of Legends – 113 million hours

– 113 million hours Fortnite – 103 million hours

– 103 million hours Path of Exile 2 – 94 million hours

– 94 million hours Counter-Strike – 88 million hours

– 88 million hours Marvel Rivals – 65 million hours

– 65 million hours Minecraft – 65 million hours

– 65 million hours World of Warcraft – 61 million hours

– 61 million hours Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – 60 million hours

– 60 million hours VALORANT – 56 million hours

Expand Tweet

It’s worth noting that most GTA 5 players play the game because of its online multiplayer, which saw the release of two big DLCs in 2024, including the Agents of Sabotage.

The title is expected to continue to be supported by the developers for the foreseeable future.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto Online's new gun is not available for some players

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback