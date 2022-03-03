GTA Online offers 3x cash and RP on Business Battles and more

To GTA Online Gamers, Happy Thursday and Happy Weekly Update Day! This week is not that good for gamers looking to make or save money. Rockstar has announced this week's offers and discounts.

New vehicles sit atop the Casino Podium as well as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride Slamtruck. Players can also make money via the Business Battles and the Criminal Damage Freemode Event as they will be paying out three times as much as normal. In a truly unique fashion, this week also features zero vehicles and property discounts.

Additionally, gamers can also make twice as much by playing the Running Back (Remix) Adversary Mode and Gerald's Last Play Contact Missions. Payphone Hits also playout 1.5X this week.

GTA Online Bonuses this week are great

Gamers are confused as to whether Rockstar is pulling a prank on them as this week is awful as far as offers and discounts are concerned. Each week, players anxiously wait for property and vehicle discounts. Properties help players earn money to afford some of the absurdly expensive items in GTA Online. Vehicles are used for style points, utility, defense, missions, and a whole lot of other stuff.

As far as vehicles go, there are two free vehicles up for grabs, but one needs a lot of luck and the other needs skill. Time trials this week are as follows:

RC Bandito: La Fuente Blanca

Regular: Fort Zancudo

Prize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Criminal Damage Freemode Event



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Running Back (Remix)

- Last Play Contact Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Payphone Hits

As always, industry insider TezFunz2 came out with the offers, discounts, and bonuses well before it was on the Social Club website. Tez2 also says that gamers might see a 4 week update cycle next week, owing to the launch of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

30% Off

- Heavy Rifle ($315,000)

- Grenades (+Smoke)

- Sticky Bombs

- Pipe Bomb

- Proximity Mines

- The Contract Weapons Finishes

- Ammo (+Mk II)

- Armor



25% Off

- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

- Stun Gun ($281,250)

Tez2 also pointed out a few minor discounts out this week. They are:

Heavy Rifle (30% off)

Grenades (30% off)

Sticky Bombs (30% off)

Pipe Bomb (30% off)

Proximity Mines (30% off)

The Contract Weapon Finishes (30% off)

Ammo (30% off)

Armor (30% off)

Compact EMP Launcher (25% off)

Stun Gun (25% off)

LUFC20 @officialRegan21 @TezFunz2 Etf is this weekly update 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 worst one in the history of gta online @TezFunz2 Etf is this weekly update 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 worst one in the history of gta online

Gamers are at a loss for words after Rockstar's reveal of this week's events, offers, discounts and bonuses.

Steve @SpaltroSteve @TezFunz2 Cooldown on payphone missions has also been cut in half to only 10 mins @TezFunz2 Cooldown on payphone missions has also been cut in half to only 10 mins

Gamers can treat this as light at the end of the tunnel. The cooldown for running Payphone Hits is now 10 minutes instead of 20.

KingRahG @AlmightyGeezy @TezFunz2 This should be the day we get Expanded and enhanced news, literally two weeks out from launch @TezFunz2 This should be the day we get Expanded and enhanced news, literally two weeks out from launch

Speculations regarding GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced are also making the rounds. Gamers believe more information about the new game will be shared in the coming days.

Edited by Mayank Shete