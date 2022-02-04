Top 5 funniest looking vehicles in GTA Online (February 2022)

Rockstar has spent a lot of time and thought on the vehicles that they put in their games. None more so than those in the GTA franchise, especially GTA Online.

Along with some of the most beautiful sports cars, there are many common-looking vehicles in the game. Some very curious and strange vehicles can also be found, purchased, or earned.

This article will talk about some of the funniest-looking vehicles players have found while playing GTA Online.

Some GTA Online vehicles are useless but at least they are funny looking

The above video is a collection of ten of the silliest vehicles found in GTA Online to give players an idea of how much imagination Rockstar has used.

Below is a list of the top 5 funniest looking vehicles in GTA Online.

5) BF Raptor

While the BF Raptor is a very funny-looking little vehicle, readers must note that its performance can be pretty good for GTA Online players that take the time to master it.

Players may remember the BF Injection from GTA Vice City. The Raptor is made by the same company and costs a pretty penny at $648,000. Its futuristic look is that of a miniature bike-car hybrid.

4) Tornado Rat Rod

Many GTA Online players still do not know about the Tornado Rat Rod. While this car does have a few impressive qualities, it goes without saying that it is a bit odd or funny looking.

It comes with a battered old rusted body that cannot be changed as well as a strangely exposed engine block that looks like it does not have sufficient support, not to mention the lack of a radiator. Many players are still on the fence about how to feel about this strange half-car.

3) Rampant Rocket

This crazy-looking bike costs almost $1million and is fitted out with the wheels and engine of a car, but in the form of a superbike. The bike has great speed but is fun for its front-wheel steering and almost ride-on-lawnmower seating.

Its under-steer means that the bike won't ever drift out of control, and there are a few upgrades available at Los Santos Customs. Players can add armor and upgrade the engine to make this funny bike extremely fast.

2) Space Docker

The Space Docker is an alien version of the dune buggy in GTA Online that players get when they complete collecting the alien spaceship parts. This fun mission rewards players with this hilarious car that gives off a theremin-type noise.

Gamers enjoy cruising around Los Santos, scaring NPCs in their funky space car. At Los Santos Customs, the car can only be upgraded to have bulletproof tires. While one might expect more, this is still a useful upgrade for any car in the game.

1) Faggio Mod

Rockstar introduced players to the Faggio scooter in a style befitting the British Mods of the 1970s. Players who upgrade this vehicle will find the strange look it takes on after they add all manner of things to it. These items include multiple lights and mirrors, funky seat liveries, and optional briefcase attachments.

While many GTA gamers cannot understand what this is all about, most players in the UK will recognize this as a parody of the Vespa scooter. In the '70s, Vespas were modded like in the game and driven around looking as crazy as possible. The weirder, the better.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

