How to get GTA Online apartments in single player

Modders always make the game more enjoyable and bring more creativity to the already enjoyable online and offline modes of the GTA world. Some modded versions of the game include all the vehicles unlocked and nearly unlimited money for gamers to spend on ammo and any unlockables to be experienced and enjoyed in the offline mode.

A modded version, of course, would mostly mean users will not be able to join or play the online mode, but that has never stopped the mod community from adding more features. This time around, fans can enjoy all the apartments found in GTA Online by bringing them to the single-player mode.

This mod has been around for quite some time, and the recent version brings more fixes to previously found bugs and glitches along with additional features.

Apartments from GTA Online brought to offline mode by modders

To install the mod, gamers need to install Prerequisites, then drag the files and folders into the scripts folder. They may find the files and more details in the change log of the recently updated files used in this mod, along with any other required details.

Requirements

Some of the features include the following:

All High-End, Medium-End, and Low-End Apartments

Stilt Houses, High-End, Medium-End, and Low-End Garages

$2,147,483,647 in cash available for players to spend in-game.

All High-End Apartments, Stilt Houses, and Medium-End Apartments come with a 6 Car Garage, and Low-End Apartments come with a 2 Car Garage for a Total of 542 Cars that can be saved to Garage by gamers.

Every saved car can be used as a personal vehicle, and the mechanic will be happy to send a personal vehicle anywhere in the world when called upon. Given the amount of money that gets credited in-game, users will also have no problems when it comes to spending in-game.

Interactions with NPCs will be the same as on GTA Online. They can watch TV & try different costumes.

Gamers willing to go ahead with installing and trying out the mods themselves should do so at their own risk, as mods may make or break the game in ways that might not be easily fixed. Also, taking a backup of the game's actual files might be a save in the long run.

For prerequisites to check before trying out this mod, users need the following items mentioned in the checklist here:

GTA 5 with Executives and Other Criminals Expansion Pack

Latest ScriptHookV

Latest Community Script Hook V .NET

iFruitAddon2

INMNativeUI.dll (Included in archive)

Metadata (Included in archive)

As with every mod, conflicts will be there across files from the actual game. This may usually cause a glitch or a bug when gamers play with mods on, thereby hampering the experience. So it's always a good idea to be prepared by knowing the exact conflicts and glitches players will face.

Conflicts

Heist Map Updates in Single Player (All Apartment Texture Glitchy)

Single Player Garage (Fall into blue hell because it uses old natives)

Szabo's Persistence Mod

My Persistence Mod

Mods help GTA Online gamers try things that are not always possible with actual gameplay. It might sometimes hamper the actual gameplay, so they must try it at their discretion.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

