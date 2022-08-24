What beginners can do with a million dollars in GTA Online

It's commonplace for some GTA Online players to have one million dollars or more yet have no idea how to spend it all. The amount of content in this game can seem overbearing at times. If that's the case, this article will contain various ideas for them to consider.

This article doesn't contain every possible idea since it would be far too verbose. Still, it should give readers a nudge in the right direction for what they can do with their hard-earned cash.

Don't know what to do with a million dollars in GTA Online? Here are some ideas

You don't have to spend it all at once (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first option is the least exciting one: saving money. Much of GTA Online's content costs several million dollars, so just having one million dollars isn't enough sometimes. If that's too boring to consider, this article will cover some more ideas.

Properties

Clubhouses are a good investment (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some properties offer excellent value for what they're worth. For example:

Clubhouses: Cost between $200,000 and $495,000

Cost between $200,000 and $495,000 MC Businesses: A few options between $650,000 and $975,000

A few options between $650,000 and $975,000 Office: The cheapest Office costs $1,000,000

The cheapest Office costs $1,000,000 Warehouses: All small and most medium Warehouses cost under $1,000,00033

The Office doesn't do much by itself, but it does open up access to Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses for GTA Online players to do. If they are exceptionally poor, then buying a Clubhouse is excellent value for what it offers, such as:

Access to MC Businesses

Clubhouse Contracts

Occasional missions where players can sell modified motorcycles to clients

Bar income missions

Purchasing upgrades

The Gunrunning upgrades are pretty good for their price (Image via Rockstar Games)

A less fancy but still beneficial option to consider is related to upgrades. It's far too extensive to list every possible option here, but it includes cheaper options for every property and some vehicles such as the Terrorbyte and Kosatka.

For instance, something like the Nightclub's Staff Upgrade is exceptionally helpful for those who enjoy passive income from this business. It only costs $475,000 and is one of many possible business upgrades for GTA Online players to consider if they have about a million dollars to spend.

Vehicles

The Armored Kuruma is a cheap, but valuable option for its bulletproof properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although many great vehicles cost several million dollars, some of them come at a relatively cheaper price. There are plenty of great options that are much more affordable, with some notable examples being:

Armored Kuruma: $698,250

$698,250 Bati 801: $15,000

$15,000 Duke O' Death: $665,000 (or free for returning players)

Some HSW upgrades also cost less than $1,000,000, but the vehicles associated with them do add some extra cost to the total if the player doesn't have them. Alternatively, one can also customize their current vehicles for either aesthetic or performance reasons.

Either way, there is no shortage of options here.

Weapons

Every player should own the Heavy Sniper Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

All weapons are priced under a million dollars in GTA Online. That doesn't necessarily mean that all of them are worth it, but there are a few excellent options, such as:

AP Pistol: $5,000

$5,000 Carbine Rifle Mk II: $107,500

$107,500 Heavy Sniper Mk II: $165,375

$165,375 Homing Launcher: $75,000

$75,000 Special Carbine Mk II: $135,000

Not to mention, GTA Online players can also opt to buy several upgrades and ammo.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul