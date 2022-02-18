×
Create
Notifications

Benefactor Serrano in GTA Online: Performance, stats, how to buy, and more details

Style your Serrano however you like in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)
Style your Serrano however you like in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)
Chris Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Feature

Benefactor is a popular car manufacturer in the HD universe of GTA 5 and GTA Online. The style is modeled after real-life Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The types of cars made by Benefactor vary from quick little smart-car-looking ones to James Bond-esque ones and everything in between.

The manufacturers are also well known for their many 4x4 and 6-wheel monster trucks in the game. Showing that they can go big with their creations is also proven by the fact that they made the Terrorbyte.

Benefactor Serrano -click to view full size-#GTAOnline #SnapmaticArt https://t.co/9JTe4h0LsO

This article hopes to inform players about the Benefactor Serrano in GTA Online.

GTA Online players love the Benefactor cars

It is pretty easy to see why GTA Online players enjoy the Benefactor Serrano. The car is a sleek 4x4 that shares a resemblance to the real-life Mercedes-Benz GLE. Depicted in the game as a small SUV-class vehicle, its streamlined design and powerful presence make it a nice car to add to one's collection.

It is a very cheap car, available for only $60,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It has a reliable top speed of over 163km/h and can be upgraded at Los Santos Customs as much as the player wants to improve its look and performance.

With a supercharged V12 engine and 4-wheel drive layout, the Serrano is able to perform very well off-road. It also handles the city well and is controlled with relative ease. One nice thing about the Benefactor Serrano is that they regularly spawn around the map and are very easy to find.

The Benefactor logo somewhat resembles that of the Volkswagen brand, but with more of a diamond-shaped sharpness, closer to that of the Mercedes icon. The model vehicle from Benefactor should not be confused with its sister sportscar from the same manufacturer, the Benefactor Surano.

History of the Serrano in GTA

The Serrano was first seen in GTA&#039;s Ballad of Gay Tony (Image via Blogspot)
The Serrano was first seen in GTA's Ballad of Gay Tony (Image via Blogspot)

People who played GTA's The Ballad Of Gay Tony will certainly recognize Benefactor Serrano as this was the first game in which it appeared. Not only was it in the previous GTA title, but it was renowned as the fastest SUV in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

When the Serrano appeared in GTA 5 and GTA Online, fans of TBOGT were happy to see it and many rushed to buy it for their collection straight away. If Benefactor keeps up the good work in the HD universe, then perhaps gamers will see this car again in GTA 6.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी